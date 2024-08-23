IYDF Partners with Bal Niketan Orphanage to Illuminate Children's Dreams

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 23: On August 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Bal Niketan Orphanage to host a heartwarming charity event at 1111 Badiya Road, Panchkula, Haryana, India. The event, led by Ms. Barsha Rana, brought joy and hope to 27 orphaned children with the support of volunteers Rahul Rana, Kulvindar, Ranju, Suman, Anu, and Manoj.

Generous Contributions for the Children

During the event, the children received a variety of much-needed supplies, including 60 kilograms of wheat flour, 108 bags of chips, 54 bottles of juice, 60 bags of chocolates, 60 bags of biscuits, and 60 bags of dry cakes. Additionally, they were gifted 45 drawing books, 40 sets of pencils, 40 sharpeners, 40 erasers, 40 colorful bags, 2 chess sets, 2 Ludo games, and 2 footballs. These contributions not only enriched the children's material lives but also provided them with ample opportunities for play and creativity.

Engaging Activities and Joyful Moments

The event featured a variety of engaging activities, including a dance workshop, games, and gift distribution. The dance workshop allowed the children to showcase their talents, while the games brought endless fun and laughter. Ms. Barsha Rana expressed her delight, saying, "This event was a significant step for the foundation. I am very grateful to be a part of it. The children had a great time dancing and playing. I revisited Bal Niketan today, and they were thrilled, eagerly looking forward to another dance workshop. They even plan to give me a thank-you card signed by their secretary."

Looking Ahead

The partnership between IYDF and Bal Niketan Orphanage highlights the deep care and support for underprivileged children. Through such events, the children's basic needs were met, and they were given a sense of joy and confidence. We look forward to continuing similar charitable activities in the future, helping more children in need and filling their lives with hope and color. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants and supporters, and we eagerly anticipate more positive changes in the lives of these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor