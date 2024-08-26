IYDF Partners with Bawa Computer in Punjab to Bring Hope and Energy to Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Bawa Computer to host a heartfelt charity event at the Government Primary Smart School in Bhattian, Bet, Ludhiana, Bahadarke, Punjab, India. Organized by Surinder Singh Bawa, with the active participation of volunteers Naman Kumar, Aakashdeep, and Rakesh Kumar, the event brought essential educational, sports, and daily living supplies to 50 children, supporting their growth and development.

The event officially began at 10:00 AM, with volunteers distributing school supplies, sports equipment, and essential items to the children. S. Amarjeet Singh, the school's head, provided full assistance, ensuring the orderly distribution of the materials. In addition to the distribution of supplies, the event featured engaging sports activities. The children, accompanied by volunteers, delighted in playing badminton and football, filling the school grounds with laughter and joy.

Reflecting on the event, Surinder Singh Bawa shared his thoughts: "Participating in this event brought me immense happiness and taught me so much. This was my first time organizing such a charity event, and it felt like a divine act of worship. I experienced a profound inner peace and was filled with positive energy. I am incredibly proud of this experience and look forward to being part of more such charitable endeavors in the future."

This event not only provided the children with tangible support but also rekindled their enthusiasm and hope through interaction and care. The collaboration between IYDF and Bawa Computer demonstrated their unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more businesses and volunteers to bring warmth and support to more children in need.

