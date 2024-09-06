IYDF Partners with Cakeology Cakes to Warm the Hearts of Underprivileged Children in Mumbai

PNN

New Delhi [India] September 6: On September 1, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Cakeology Cakes to host a heartfelt charity event at the Act Foundation in Mumbai. The event aimed to provide essential supplies for orphaned and underprivileged children, offering both material assistance and emotional support to lift their spirits and inspire hope.

The event was organized by Harshata Parmar, who led a dedicated team of volunteers. The team included Rekha Parmar, Dakshata Parmar, Endless Creations, Sarwat Shaikh, Homedit Interiors, Farooq Qamar Shaikh, and Designer Cakes by Harshata. Their combined efforts contributed significantly to the event's success.

The event took place at the Act Foundation, a local organization headed by Mr. Bharat Tamang, which supports underprivileged children in the area. Beginning at 2 PM and concluding at 7:15 PM, the event catered to 12 children, who were provided with a variety of essential items. These included ABC learning books, small and large water bottles, compass boxes, watercolor palettes, pencils, sharpeners, crayons, musical instrument sets, pen sets, exam books, drawing pads, skipping ropes, board games, tennis balls, table tennis sets, packaging bags, orange juice, dresses, toothbrushes, and desserts. These supplies met both the educational and everyday needs of the children, while adding a touch of brightness to their lives.

Throughout the event, the children enthusiastically participated in a range of engaging activities, including reading exercises, a painting competition, Carrom (an indoor game), Bollywood dance, and poetry recitals. These activities not only provided a joyful experience but also stimulated their creativity and intellectual development. The Bollywood dance segment, in particular, was a highlight, as the children's enthusiasm brought the event to life with laughter and energy.

After the event, Ms. Harshata Parmar shared her reflections. "Organizing charity events for orphans and underprivileged children always brings me immense satisfaction. Even the smallest efforts can bring smiles to their faces and truly make a difference in their lives. It fills my heart with warmth and motivates me to continue contributing in any way I can."

This event was not only about material aid but also about injecting new hope and strength into the children's lives through fun-filled activities. The partnership between IYDF and Cakeology Cakes demonstrated how different sectors of society can come together to help children in need, offering them a brighter future.

Mr. Bharat Tamang, head of the Act Foundation, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and all the volunteers for their selfless contributions. "These children need more than just suppliesthey need care and support from society. I am thankful to IYDF and all the volunteers for bringing such meaningful moments to the children."

This charity event was a true act of love and hope, leaving a lasting impact on the children. IYDF plans to continue partnering with different sectors of society to drive similar initiatives, helping more children grow, thrive, and develop into the future.

