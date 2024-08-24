IYDF Partners with Dezign Layers to Bring Joy and Support to Children in Meerut

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 24: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Dezign Layers to host a heartwarming aid event at Prathmik Vidhyalaya Krishnapuri in Meerut. The event, organized by Shirish Khanna, saw active participation from volunteers including Pradeep Sharma, Aman Kakker, Anchal Tripathi, and Sonam, who brought essential supplies and a day of joy to 42 children.

On the day of the event, volunteers provided a variety of much-needed supplies, including snacks like chips and cold drinks, practical water bottles, and an array of sports equipment such as chess sets, ludo, carrom boards, badminton sets, basketball hoops, volleyballs, cricket kits, tennis training sets, and rebounders. The educational supplies included pencils, erasers, scales, sharpeners, blue and black pens, notebooks, and small bags. These items not only addressed the children's everyday needs but also offered them more opportunities for learning and play.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. sharp, with volunteers distributing the supplies and organizing various games. The children immersed themselves in the activities, experiencing joy and learning the importance of teamwork. Games like chess and ludo were particularly impactful, as they not only entertained the children but also helped develop their critical thinking and collaborative skills.

After the event, Shirish Khanna expressed his immense satisfaction with the outcome. He and the other volunteers were deeply moved by the smiles on the children's faces and their enthusiastic participation in the games. This sense of fulfillment and happiness reaffirmed the importance of such initiatives, which address both the physical needs of the children and provide them with emotional support and encouragement.

Vinit Kumar, the head of Prathmik Vidhyalaya Krishnapuri, extended his heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Dezign Layers for their generous support. He highlighted how this event significantly improved the children's living conditions and provided them with more resources and opportunities for their development.

The International Youth Development Foundation remains committed to helping children in need through tangible actions, striving to create a brighter future for them. This event once again showcased IYDF's dedication to the welfare and well-being of children worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor