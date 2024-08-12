IYDF Partners with Evolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. to Ignite Hope for Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12: In a heartwarming initiative led by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Evolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. joined forces with dedicated volunteers to bring care and support to the underprivileged children of Kailash Vidyamandir, a welfare institution in Kolkata. This event not only demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility but also highlighted the importance of enhancing the quality of life for these children.

The event was personally overseen by Dr. Dillip Kumar Sahoo, with a team of volunteers including Susil Mandal, Miss Khyati Vansadawala, Sajan Vasava, and Mithun Mohan Chaudhari. Located in the Kasba area of Kolkata, the event reached out to 100 children, providing them with essential supplies and much-needed encouragement.

The donated items were diverse and carefully chosen to meet the children's educational and daily needs. Each child received three notebooks, pens, pencil sets, as well as staple food items such as rice, cooking oil, biscuits, and vegetables. These supplies not only addressed immediate necessities but also carried the volunteers' hopes for a brighter future for each child.

During the event, leaders of the welfare organization delivered inspiring speeches, urging the children to persevere in their studies despite the challenges they face. The speeches were a reminder that education is a powerful tool for changing one's destiny. The event wasn't just about material aid; it was about kindling a light of hope in the children's hearts, motivating them to strive for a better future.

The volunteers expressed a deep sense of fulfillment and purpose through their participation. Dr. Dillip Kumar Sahoo shared his thoughts, stating, "It is our collective wish to contribute to the lives of these children, ensuring they feel the warmth of society's care. We will continue to focus on supporting underprivileged children and contributing to their joyful growth."

This initiative received strong backing from IYDF, which continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to social progress and improving children's lives. By partnering with Evolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., IYDF has helped to illuminate a path of hope for these children, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and aspire to a better life.

