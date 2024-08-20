IYDF Partners with Eyevoke Opticals and Vision Care to Provide Aid to Vatsalyapuram Jain Trust Orphanage

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 20: In a touching show of compassion, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Eyevoke Opticals and Vision Care to host a heartwarming aid event at the Vatsalyapuram Jain Trust Orphanage. Held on the afternoon of August 15, 2024, at 4:00 PM, this event aimed to provide the children at the orphanage with essential living supplies and to bring them care and hope.

Selfless Dedication from the Volunteer Team

This meaningful event was organized by Durgesh Chaudhari, who was supported by five dedicated volunteers: Gitanjali Chaudhari, Keval Gavade, Adil Patel, Stuti Jariwala, and Kalim Khan. These volunteers not only assisted in the distribution of supplies but also actively engaged in activities with the children, exemplifying their selfless commitment.

Generous Donations to Fulfill Basic Needs

Eyevoke Opticals and Vision Care generously donated an array of essential supplies, including rice, oil, wheat flour, grains, kitchen spices, tea, coffee, poha, mixed nuts, sugar, and lentil crumbs. These donations will not only meet the children's basic needs but will also help sustain their daily lives.

Special Arrangements at the Event

At the event, the volunteers and children participated in a prayer ceremony, offering blessings and hopes for the future. This ceremony provided the children with spiritual comfort and reinforced their hope and confidence for what lies ahead.

Reflections on the Event

Durgesh Chaudhari shared his thoughts on the event: "Seeing the children smile because of our support brings me immense satisfaction. We hope this event not only meets their material needs but also provides them with much-needed emotional support. The collaboration between IYDF and Eyevoke Opticals and Vision Care made this event a great success, and we look forward to continuing to work together to help more children in need."

This event not only provided the children of Vatsalyapuram Jain Trust Orphanage with much-needed supplies but also delivered a message of care and hope. Through this initiative, IYDF and Eyevoke Opticals and Vision Care once again demonstrated their deep commitment to social responsibility and their proactive approach to making a difference.

