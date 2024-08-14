IYDF Partners with Kathak Academy to Bring Warmth and Support to Udaipur's Art and Welfare Association

VMPL

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Augsut 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Kathak Academy, hosted a heartwarming event that brought care and support to the Ubuntu Art and Welfare Association and its affiliated Rajkiya Prathmik Vidhyalay School in Udaipur. The event took place on Saturday morning at Shobhagpura, Udaipur, with the aim of providing essential resources and spreading joy among the children.

The event was meticulously organized by Kamlesh Badgurjar, with enthusiastic participation from several volunteers, including Dr. Bhavini Gurjar, Vinit Singh Sisodiya, Daksh Mewara, Kanika Sharma, Shoaib Mirza, Yukta Gurjar, Vinod Kumar, and Rohit Raj. Together, they delivered a range of supplies to 62 children aged 7 to 12, including storybooks, art paper, crayons, snacks, and packaged juice. In addition, footballs and basketballs were donated to enrich the children's extracurricular activities.

Meera Sharma, the head of the beneficiary organization, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support. The event featured interactive sessions where volunteers engaged the children in quizzes about careers, famous Indian leaders, and the names of fruits and vegetables, along with school promotional activities. These initiatives not only broadened the children's knowledge but also sparked their interest in learning.

"Participating in an event that brings joy to these children is a wonderful experience. Interacting with them and witnessing their eagerness to learn is truly touching," shared the organizers and volunteers. Through this event, IYDF and Kathak Academy demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility and compassion, touching the hearts of the children and contributing to the broader cause of social welfare.

This initiative provided more than just material support; it offered emotional encouragement and inspiration to the children. IYDF and Kathak Academy remain dedicated to advancing social causes and will continue to bring warmth and hope to those in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor