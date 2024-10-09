IYDF Partners with KUROJU Automobiles Pvt Ltd to Bring Joy and Support to Children at Nabaprabhat Orphanage

VMPL

Tezpur (Assam) [India] October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with KUROJU Automobiles Pvt Ltd, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Nabaprabhat Orphanage in Ketekibari, Tezpur. This event was aimed at supporting the children's living needs while offering them an enjoyable interactive experience. More than just a donation, this event fostered meaningful connections, bringing warmth and joy to the 20 children living at the orphanage.

Organizers and Volunteers Dedicate Their Efforts to the Cause

The event was spearheaded by Anupom Barua, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, ensured that the day unfolded seamlessly. The volunteers, including Jilingoni Barua, Leena Kalita, Sikha Saikia Borah, Rinki Kalita Medhi, Biju Das, Monuj Borah, Sumit Kr Roy, Prayash Kayshyap, Ishan Uday Medhi, and Anupom Barua, worked tirelessly to prepare and execute the event. With the coordination of Trishna Mani Laskar, the head of Nabaprabhat Orphanage, these volunteers didn't just donate supplies but also engaged with the children, spreading love and joy.

A Range of Essential Supplies to Improve Living Conditions

During the event, the volunteers provided a variety of essential living and educational supplies, including:

* Daily Necessities: Rice, lentils, salt, mustard oil, noodles, and soybeans to ensure the children's basic dietary needs were met and their nutrition improved.

* Books and Educational Supplies: Notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, pens, crayons, and school bags to support the children's learning.

* Sports Equipment: Badminton sets, footballs, chess boards, Ludo, checkers, and cricket bats and balls to encourage the children to engage in physical activities and develop healthy minds and bodies.

* Treats and Essentials: Candy and slippers to meet their everyday needs and bring smiles to their faces.

* Lunch: Volunteers shared lunch with the children, adding a warm and personal touch to the event.

Fun Activities Bring Endless Joy to the Children

In addition to the material support, the day was filled with interactive activities that made it a memorable experience for the children. The event featured singing, dancing, games, and engaging conversations. The volunteers and children sang and danced together, filling the orphanage with laughter and cheer. The children eagerly participated in the games, enjoying the attention and care from the volunteers. The day concluded with everyone sharing a meal together, wrapping up the joyful gathering on a heartwarming note.

Organizers Reflect on the Power of Giving

For Anupom Barua and the team of volunteers, the event was more than a charitable actionit was a profound experience. Reflecting on the day, Anupom Barua said, "This has been one of the most unforgettable days of my life. We ended up staying longer than planned because it was so hard to leave the pure and joyful atmosphere. Through IYDF's support, we've found a way to contribute to society. Spending time with these children helps us step away from the stresses of daily life and gives us a renewed sense of purpose. Donating to the orphanage is not just about providing material support but also about experiencing the power of giving."

Encouraging Community Involvement and Spreading Hope

This event not only brought comfort to the children of Nabaprabhat Orphanage but also aimed to raise awareness about the needs of underprivileged children. IYDF remains committed to drawing attention to these needs through meaningful actions. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue partnering with KUROJU Automobiles Pvt Ltd and other compassionate companies to organize similar events that ensure children grow up surrounded by love and care. Trishna Mani Laskar, the head of Nabaprabhat Orphanage, expressed deep gratitude, noting that the donated supplies would significantly ease the orphanage's daily operations.

Conclusion

With this event, IYDF once again demonstrated its impactful role in social welfare. Moving forward, IYDF aims to engage more individuals and companies in charitable efforts to ensure that more children in orphanages receive the warmth and support they need. Together, we can work towards building a more caring and compassionate society.

