IYDF Partners with Local Businesses to Aid Orphanage Children

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the local business Pot A Plant joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event, providing much-needed aid to children at the Gangotri Shishu Grih orphanage. The event took place from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, bringing joy and relief to the young residents.

The initiative was spearheaded by Rajat Gupta, head of Pot A Plant, along with dedicated volunteers Harsh Shukla, Vijay Tiwari, Saurabh Tiwari, and Sachin Mahawar. The event was held at Gangotri Shishu Grih orphanage, located at Triveni Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226020. Neelam, the orphanage's director, warmly welcomed the team and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support provided to the children.

The donations included essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, hand sanitizers, suitcases, school bags, rice, and wheat. These supplies not only addressed the daily needs of the children but also supported their educational activities, creating a more comfortable and conducive learning environment.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged the children in various activities, including singing and motivational speeches. The lively atmosphere was filled with joy as the children showcased their talents and felt the genuine care and affection from the volunteers. Rajat Gupta commented, "Seeing the smiles on these children's faces brings us immense joy. Our efforts are truly worthwhile when we see their happiness."

Supported by IYDF, this event highlighted the foundation's commitment to aiding vulnerable groups through various humanitarian initiatives. The collaboration with Pot A Plant exemplifies how partnerships between non-profits and businesses can significantly impact the lives of those in need.

Through such initiatives, IYDF aims to provide more than just material assistance; it strives to spread love and hope. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue collaborating with compassionate enterprises and community groups to extend their reach and impact, ensuring that more children receive the care and support they deserve.

