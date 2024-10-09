IYDF Partners with New Shoe Like RAJAN FOOTWEAR to Bring Warmth and Support to Orphanage Children in Gaus Nagar

VMPL

Gaus Nagar [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with New Shoe Like RAJAN FOOTWEAR, organized a heartfelt charity event at the Thanal Hunger Free World Micro Learning Centre in Gaus Nagar. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to orphaned children while offering a joyful, interactive experience. Led by Ummulwara from RAJAN FOOTWEAR, the event, supported by a dedicated team of ten volunteers, reached 42 children with care, inspiring their growth both academically and personally.

Organizers and Volunteers Dedicated to Spreading Kindness

The event was spearheaded by Ummulwara, alongside a team of enthusiastic volunteers including Zainab Parween, Bablu Khan, Zabina Afreen, Rakhi Kumari, Kashish Kumari, Rumana Parween, Mamun Roshid, Komal Naseem, and Sanjeeda Parween. From preparing the supplies to organizing the activities, the volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success. With the coordination of Muskan Naseem, head of the Thanal Hunger Free World Micro Learning Centre, the event provided a safe and nurturing environment for the children to enjoy.

Donated Supplies: Supporting Education and Healthy Living

IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR thoughtfully provided a variety of educational and essential living supplies. These included backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and coloring kits to support the children's educational journey. Additionally, snacks and fruits were provided to meet their nutritional needs. These supplies not only help support the children's daily studies but also remind them that they are cared for by their community. The donated items will serve as a stepping stone on their path to knowledge, encouraging a thirst for learning.

Interactive Activities: Fun and Health Combined

Beyond the donations, volunteers organized a range of interactive activities, including football, badminton, drawing, and coloring. The children enjoyed running and playing, laughing freely as they engaged in the fun with the volunteers. During the drawing and coloring sessions, the children expressed their creativity through vibrant colors, showcasing their imaginations. These activities not only brought joy but also helped the children build self-confidence and communication skills, while volunteers formed deep emotional connections through encouragement and companionship.

Organizer's Reflections: Gratitude and Fulfillment

At the end of the event, Ummulwara shared her reflections: "Seeing the genuine smiles on the children's faces today was the greatest reward for all of us. We are delighted to participate in such an initiative and bring care and support to these underprivileged children. A special thanks to IYDF for their continuous commitment to helping those in need. They are not only a reliable partner but one of the most impactful charitable organizations around." The volunteers also expressed how fulfilling it was to help others and how they look forward to being part of similar projects in the future.

IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR Collaboration: Committed to Supporting Vulnerable Communities

This partnership between IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR demonstrates a firm commitment to social responsibility. Beyond providing material aid, both organizations strive to create a positive impact on the children through education and interactive activities. Through this initiative, IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR hope to draw attention to the educational needs of impoverished children and inspire more people to join in supporting their development. Muskan Naseem, the head of the Thanal Hunger Free World Micro Learning Centre, expressed her gratitude, noting that the children received much-needed supplies, significantly improving their quality of life.

Conclusion: Spreading Hope and Compassion, Energizing the Community

This charity event, co-hosted by IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR, brought essential support to the orphaned children of Gaus Nagar while providing them with joy through meaningful interactions with volunteers. Looking ahead, IYDF and RAJAN FOOTWEAR plan to continue working together, organizing more charitable activities to support children in need. Through acts of kindness like these, they hope to inspire more people to get involved in community service, ensuring that children feel warmth and care as they grow. Every donation serves as a seed of hope, paving the way for a brighter future for these children.

