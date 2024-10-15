IYDF Partners with Nice Computer Education to Provide Support and Encouragement to Children at Tihar Orphanage

VMPL

Tihar [India], October 15: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Nice Computer Education, organized a charitable event at the Child Welfare Committee Orphanage in Tihar. The initiative provided essential living and educational supplies to 38 children while engaging them in interactive activities aimed at encouraging them to look towards a brighter future.

Donation of Essential Supplies

The event commenced at noon, with a dedicated team of volunteers arriving at the orphanage, bringing with them much-needed supplies. These included flour, rice, cooking oil, salt, and pulses to help improve the children's daily meals. Additional items donated were:

* Hygiene Products: Lifebuoy soap, Colgate toothpaste, toothbrushes

* Snacks and Treats: Funpop chips, Good Day biscuits, Perk chocolate

* School Supplies: Pens, notebooks, geometry boxes, sketch pens, 3-in-1 notebooks, colored cards

* Sports Equipment: Badminton sets, cricket gear, football, board games

* Stationery: Pencil boxes, ruler sets, and more

Highlights of the Event

The event was led by Saif Ali, with the support of volunteers Faisal, Tazeem, Taqi, Mantasha, Mujeem, and Jaan Mohammad, who engaged in meaningful conversations with the children. They discussed the importance of setting personal goals and how to achieve their dreams.

Volunteers also organized Q&A sessions and interactive games, sharing knowledge about sports and game rules while actively participating in the games with the children. They not only served as organizers but also as friends and mentors to the children, creating an atmosphere of warmth and positive energy.

Interactive Sessions: Sharing Knowledge and Fun with the Children

During the event, volunteers held discussions on future aspirations and provided guidance on education and personal development, encouraging the children to dream big. The volunteers also discussed the value of physical activities and shared basic sports rules, sparking the children's interest. Besides the educational content, volunteers hosted a variety of games, including cricket, badminton, and board games, allowing the children to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon.

Volunteers patiently explained the rules of each game and encouraged active participation. The children showed great enthusiasm, and the atmosphere was lively, filled with laughter and joy. As one volunteer remarked, "The children's energy and eagerness to participate in every activity was truly motivating for all of us. Seeing their excitement and curiosity made the experience incredibly rewarding."

A Heartwarming Experience for All

After the event, Saif Ali reflected on the significance of the day: "It was a privilege to be part of this event and to take on this responsibility. Bringing help to these children filled my heart with joy. Supporting these kids is a truly meaningful endeavor, and we hope to continue bringing warmth to more children in need with the support of everyone involved."

This event not only provided material assistance but also delivered emotional support and encouragement to the children. Both IYDF and Nice Computer Education aim to inspire a spirit of care and mutual aid through such charitable activities, encouraging more people to join in efforts to help underprivileged children. Volunteers expressed their continued commitment to supporting IYDF's future initiatives, contributing to social progress through their actions.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Path of Charity

IYDF and Nice Computer Education plan to hold similar events in the future, extending their support to orphanages in Tihar and beyond. By providing not only essential supplies but also educational support, these initiatives will help improve the lives of children and ensure they grow up in a nurturing environment. IYDF hopes to collaborate with more companies to further develop their charitable efforts, brightening the futures of children in need with hope and care.

