IYDF Partners with Ongrid Solar Power Solutions to Bring Joy and Support to Children at CMS Children's Home

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 15: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Ongrid Solar Power Solutions joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event at CMS Children's Home in Thiruvananthapuram, providing essential supplies and fun-filled activities for 42 children. The event, organized by Girish G.S., aimed to offer both material support and enriching experiences for the children, reflecting IYDF's commitment to youth development and Ongrid Solar Power Solutions' dedication to giving back to the community.

Volunteers and Donated Items

The event saw the participation of nine volunteers: Kiran Kumar C.R., Devika, Suresh G.S., Shiny, Arun, Ram Moaan, Anoop, and Jincy, whose efforts helped ensure the event's success. Ongrid Solar Power Solutions sponsored a variety of essential and recreational items, including Oreo biscuits, chocolates, Sona Papdi sweets, cakes, school bags, and a 100-watt speaker (Anja brand). These donations not only met the children's daily needs but also promised to enhance their future activities with added joy.

Mathew C.C., the head of CMS Children's Home, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the donations, noting how they would brighten the children's lives. "These treats and items are things the children truly love, and we will ensure they enjoy them in their daily lives. We are incredibly thankful to IYDF and Ongrid Solar Power Solutions for their generosity, which has shown these children the warmth and care of the wider community," he said.

A Day Filled with Engaging Activities

The event began at 11 a.m. with Girish G.S. introducing IYDF and its mission, encouraging the children to actively participate in the day's activities. The volunteers then led the children through a series of interactive sessions, ranging from mental exercises to music and dance performances, where the children enthusiastically displayed their talents and energy. The singing and dancing segments were particularly lively, with the children's joyful performances earning rounds of applause from the volunteers.

Team-based games also formed a key part of the day, teaching the children the value of cooperation and communication. In the spirit of fun and camaraderie, the children quickly formed bonds and demonstrated their teamwork and enthusiasm. These activities not only enriched the children's free time but also contributed to their emotional and social development.

The Impact of the Charity Event

Reflecting on the event, Girish G.S. shared his thoughts: "This event holds great significance for me. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brings me immense happiness and fulfillment. It has reinforced my belief in the importance of charity work, and I look forward to being involved in more activities like this. The children's joyful reactions are our greatest reward."

He extended special thanks to all the volunteers for their selfless dedication and to IYDF for its support, expressing hope for more opportunities to hold similar events in the future. The volunteers also felt honored to participate in the event, with many voicing their eagerness to continue contributing to future charitable efforts.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Partnerships for Good

This event not only provided tangible support to the children at CMS Children's Home but also fostered their confidence and social skills through a range of interactive activities. Going forward, IYDF plans to continue collaborating with local businesses and charitable organizations to extend warmth and care to more children in need. Ongrid Solar Power Solutions expressed its willingness to continue supporting IYDF's initiatives, especially in areas related to education and youth development.

Together, IYDF and Ongrid Solar Power Solutions showcased the power of collaboration between businesses and non-profits in driving social progress. The event brought joy and much-needed support to the children, while also highlighting the lasting impact of community involvement in charity work. As IYDF remains committed to fostering youth development, it looks forward to bringing care and hope to many more children in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor