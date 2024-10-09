IYDF Partners with Parshiva Decors to Bring Joy and Care to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9: In a day filled with hope and compassion, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Parshiva Decors to organise a heartwarming event at the Aradhana - A Ray of Hope orphanage in Jammu. Led by Varun Gupta of Parshiva Decors, the event brought together several dedicated volunteers who provided essential supplies and organised a range of activities that brightened the day for the children.

Providing Essential Supplies with Care

The event, held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the orphanage located in the Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu, aimed to not only deliver love and care but also provide vital resources to meet the needs of the children. The donated items included:

- Sports Equipment: Giving the children the opportunity to engage in physical activities during their free time.

- Dry Rations: Supplying basic food items to stock the orphanage's pantry.

- Daily Essentials: Providing hygiene products to ensure the children's health and well-being.

- Stationery Supplies: Equipping the children with essential learning materials.

The volunteer team, consisting of Aly Khan, Tazim Ali, Daksh Singh Jamwal, Himani Bali, Ananaya Talgotra, Zoha Barkat, and Azad Tragwal, worked diligently to ensure the smooth distribution of supplies, making sure each child received the necessary items.

Fun-Filled Activities that Unleashed the Children's Potential

In addition to the donations, the volunteers organised a variety of engaging activities for the children, including:

1. Fruit Sharing: Fresh fruit was provided to enhance the children's nutrition.

2. Yoga Lessons: Led by yoga practitioner Zoha Barkat, the children learned basic yoga poses, improving their flexibility and overall health.

3. Storytelling: Volunteers shared captivating stories that sparked the children's imagination and creativity.

4. Poetry Recitations: The children actively participated by reciting poems, showcasing their language skills and self-expression.

5. Singing and Dancing: A music and dance session gave the children a chance to perform and enjoy themselves in a lively atmosphere.

6. Sports Games: The children played cricket and badminton alongside the volunteers, fostering teamwork and physical fitness.

Spreading Love and Enriching Lives

This event marked one of IYDF and Parshiva Decors' efforts to support the development of orphaned children. After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of fulfillment: "Aradhana - A Ray of Hope gave us the opportunity to care for these children and help those in need. The smiles on the children's faces and their enthusiastic participation were heartwarming, and they showed remarkable talent and energy throughout the day."

Ms. Monika Mitter, head of Aradhana - A Ray of Hope, expressed her gratitude during the event. She highlighted how such initiatives not only provide material support but also offer the children a chance to connect with the outside world and experience the warmth of social interaction, reinforcing their sense of belonging and care.

Ongoing Support and Shared Growth

IYDF remains committed to promoting the welfare of young people and children, continuously organising and participating in similar charitable events. Looking ahead, IYDF and Parshiva Decors plan to continue their collaboration, focusing on supporting orphaned children in Jammu and surrounding areas. These initiatives aim to offer not only practical assistance but also inject hope and vitality into the lives of these children.

As the event drew to a close, the children's laughter continued to echo throughout the venue, leaving the volunteers with a deep sense of satisfaction. IYDF and Parshiva Decors hope to continue these heartwarming efforts, spreading love and hope to more children and inspiring them to take confident steps on their life journeys.

