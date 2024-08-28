IYDF Partners with Pest Removal India for a Charity Event at Asha Kiran Foundation, Bringing Care and Warmth to Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 26, 2024, Pest Removal India, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a heartfelt charity event at the Asha Kiran Foundation orphanage in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This event aimed to provide essential supplies to the children of the orphanage while fostering a sense of care and warmth through interactive activities.

Organizers and Volunteer Team

The event was spearheaded by Sarada Kanta Pattanaik, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Prachetas Priyotosh, Bikash Routray, Dibakar Dash, Chandan Behera, and Sukant Nayak. Their collective efforts ensured that the event was not only well-organized but also filled with joy and positivity for the children.

Thoughtfully Prepared Aid

The volunteers meticulously prepared a range of supplies to meet the needs of the children. The aid package included 20 branded umbrellas, 288 sanitary pads in various sizes (regular/L/XL), 6 bottles of 500ml hand sanitizer, 50 small bottles of 50ml hand sanitizer, 20 exercise books, 20 pens, 20 pencils, and 20 erasers. These items were carefully selected to address both the educational and personal hygiene needs of the children.

Event Location and Beneficiary Institution

The charity event took place at the Asha Kiran Foundation orphanage, located at Plot No. 309/1801/6069, Back side of SBI, Neeladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751021. The orphanage, managed by Pratap Kumar Pradhan, welcomed the volunteers and the thoughtful donations with open arms.

Event Activities

The event commenced at 10:00 AM and continued until 12:30 PM, during which the volunteers spent a memorable morning with the 21 children of Asha Kiran Foundation. The day was filled with various engaging activities, such as:

Shared Breakfast: The volunteers and children enjoyed breakfast together, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Dance and Singing: The volunteers joined the children in dancing and singing, filling the room with laughter and joy.

Toffee Distribution: The children were delighted to receive toffees from the volunteers, and their smiles were the highlight of the morning.

Interactive Discussions: The volunteers engaged in deep conversations with the children, learning about their lives and sharing valuable life experiences.

Distribution of Aid: The carefully selected supplies were distributed to the children, ensuring their essential needs were met.

Photographs: The event concluded with a photo session, capturing the special moments shared between the volunteers and the children.

Organizer's Reflections

After the event, Sarada Kanta Pattanaik shared his thoughts: "Entering the orphanage felt like stepping into a world where resilience and hope flourish amidst challenges. The experience was both heartbreaking and heartwarming, providing a deep understanding of the lives of these children who face adversity from a young age. Seeing their smiling faces and hearing their laughter during the event made all our efforts worthwhile."

This event brought not only material support but also love and hope to the children of Asha Kiran Foundation. Pest Removal India and IYDF plan to continue their partnership, extending their outreach to more children in need, and spreading warmth and compassion to every corner of society.

