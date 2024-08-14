IYDF Partners with Qeaps Herbal And Homeo Pharmaceuticals to Ignite Hope and Courage for Orphanage Children

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Qeaps Herbal And Homeo Pharmaceuticals, recently conducted a heartfelt charity event aimed at bringing warmth and support to the children of Sunni Orphanage in Lucknow. The event, held on the grounds of Best' Girls Inter College, provided both material aid and moral encouragement to the children.

The event was organized and led by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Mohd Rizwan Shekh, Abida Khatoon, Rizwana Khatoon, Pushkar, and Shahibe Alam. They brought an array of essential supplies to the children, including tote bags, geometry kits, magic writing boards, sharpeners, erasers, notebooks, laundry soap, biscuits, toffees, slippers, cooking oil, herbal hair oil, and shampoo. These items not only met the children's daily needs but also provided significant support for their educational and personal development.

During the event, the children enthusiastically participated in traditional Indian games such as "Hopscotch," "Kho Kho," and "Slow Walking." The playground was filled with laughter and cheers as the kids enjoyed the activities, fostering a sense of confidence and teamwork.

Naim Khan, the head of Sunni Orphanage, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Qeaps Herbal And Homeo Pharmaceuticals for their generous assistance. He noted that the resources and activities provided during the event would have a lasting positive impact on the children's growth and future.

Reflecting on the event, the organizers shared a heartfelt message with the children: "Do not think of yourself as small; you have the power to make tomorrow better. You are not aloneour organization, IYDF, stands with you. We are working for your future, so keep your goals in mind and remember what you want to achieve."

This event was not only about providing material assistance but also about nurturing the children's spirits and encouraging them to face the future with courage. Through their collaboration, IYDF and Qeaps Herbal And Homeo Pharmaceuticals demonstrated that true support comes from both the heart and the hands, empowering these children to create a brighter tomorrow.

