IYDF Partners with Red Gym to Bring Warmth and Support to Ranchi Orphanage Children

PNN

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Red Gym joined forces to organize a major support event at the Balashray Orphanage in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The event aimed to provide essential educational materials, sports equipment, daily necessities, and engaging activities to help orphaned children grow and thrive.

The event was spearheaded by Pankaj Kumar, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Sandeep Kr Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Gaurav Kr Gupta, Pushpak Sahu, and Sonu Singh. Together, they brought warmth and compassion to the children by delivering a wide range of supplies across four main categories: education, sports, food, and personal needs. These included items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, art supplies, badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, cricket bats and balls, carrom pieces, wheat, rice, sugar, pulses, biscuits, chocolates, chicken, fruits, oil, undergarments, T-shirts, and trousers.

At the event, the volunteers engaged the children in various activities, including a drawing competition, badminton and cricket matches, and a yoga session. The children's laughter and cheers filled the air, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. Amit Kumar, the head of Balashray Orphanage, expressed his deep appreciation for the event, noting that the supplies would significantly improve the children's learning and living conditions. The diverse activities also made the day an unforgettable experience for the children.

Reflecting on the day, Pankaj Kumar said, "I am deeply grateful to the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) for giving me this valuable opportunity to contribute to the lives of these children in need. Being a part of IYDF fills me with immense pride. Spending time with these children today brought them happiness and gave me a sense of fulfillment like never before."

This event was more than just a distribution of supplies; it was a meaningful connection of hearts and a gesture of care. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more compassionate organizations to support and uplift children in need, ensuring they grow up in a nurturing and loving environment.

