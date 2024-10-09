IYDF Partners with Rohan Computer & Laptop Services to Bring Hope and Support to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rohan Computer & Laptop Services, hosted a heartwarming charity event for orphanage children from Zilla Parishad Primary School. Held in the village of Nimgaon, Madh district, the event aimed to provide essential supplies and joyful activities, encouraging children to face life with optimism.

Spreading Care and Sharing Resources

The event began at 9 a.m., led by Rohan Babasaheb Tupe, head of Rohan Computer & Laptop Services, alongside a team of 14 dedicated volunteers. The team prepared a variety of supplies, including lunch boxes, water bottles, lunch bags, and a range of educational and sports materials for the children. The donated items included:

*65 lunch boxes, water bottles, and lunch bags to make school mealtimes easier;

* 65 stationery kits, notebooks, and coloring pens to support their studies;

* 150 samosas and 4 kg of chips to provide tasty snacks;

* 2 sets each of cricket, badminton, football, and basketball equipment to encourage physical activity;

* 65 chocolate bars and 10 packs of winners' candies for a sweet treat.

Rohan Babasaheb Tupe expressed his gratitude, saying, "As a business leader, I am honored to be part of such a meaningful initiative. Seeing the children's smiles brings immense fulfillment to our team. We will continue to support projects like this in the future, bringing warmth and hope to more children."

Volunteers Unite to Spread Love and Compassion

The volunteer team, consisting of Raviraj Shinde, Pravin Kadam, Pramod Yadav, Shiddeshwar Shinde, Sachin Suryavanshi, Babasaheb Tupe, Pankaj Shinde, Rohit Katkar, Vishal Jadhav, Dhananjay Shinde, Rohit Jagdale, Somnath Chavan, Jayant Patil, and Ganesh Shinde, worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth distribution of supplies and to engage the children in various activities. Their dedication and care were a highlight of the day.

The volunteers handed out the supplies to 65 children, who beamed with joy as they received their gifts and expressed heartfelt thanks to the volunteers.

Fun-Filled Activities Unleash the Children's Potential

To make the day unforgettable, the event featured a variety of games and interactive sessions. The team leader introduced IYDF's mission and goals, followed by a drawing competition where the children expressed their dreams and aspirations through colorful artwork. Some children also gave speeches, showcasing their confidence and communication skills.

The volunteers organized a lively game of "musical chairs," which filled the venue with laughter and excitement. Throughout the event, the volunteers not only provided material assistance but also engaged with the children, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and love.

Growing Together, Spreading Positive Energy

The team from Rohan Computer & Laptop Services felt deeply moved by the impact of the event. After the activities, Rohan Babasaheb Tupe said, "We are incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in IYDF's charity initiative. Seeing the children's smiles gives us a sense of fulfillment and happiness. This was not just about donating supplies; it was about spreading love. We will continue to focus on child welfare and support similar initiatives in the future."

The event demonstrated IYDF's ongoing commitment to child welfare and Rohan Computer & Laptop Services' dedication to giving back to society. The selfless efforts of the volunteers and the children's smiles made for a day filled with beautiful memories, delivering a strong message of positivity and support for underprivileged children.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Mission of Care and Hope

IYDF and Rohan Computer & Laptop Services plan to continue their partnership, organizing more charity events like this to provide care and support to children in need. The success of this event not only brought warmth to the children of the orphanage but also set an example for the community in supporting the underprivileged and promoting the healthy development of children.

Sustaining Hope, Building the Future

Through initiatives like this, IYDF and Rohan Computer & Laptop Services will continue to actively fulfill their social responsibilities, inspiring more people to join in charitable work. By spreading love and care, they hope to ignite hope in more children's hearts. With the combined efforts of society, the future holds greater opportunities and a brighter path for these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor