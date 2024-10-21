IYDF Partners with Ronak Handloom to Bring Hope and Support to Children in Bihar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: On October 15, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Ronak Handloom to host a heartwarming charity event at Urdu Middle School in Sherpur, Bihar. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to the children and encourage their physical and mental development through engaging activities. With 30 children in attendance, the event was a success, offering both donated items and exciting games that filled the day with joy.

Organizers and Volunteers United in Care

The event was organized by Md Salik Siddique, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Md Irfan, Atif, Abuzar, and Gullu. They played an active role throughout the day, distributing supplies and joining in interactive games, bringing smiles and laughter to the children.

As the owner of Ronak Handloom, Md Salik Siddique not only focuses on business growth but also views corporate social responsibility as a personal mission. His company's generous donations, in collaboration with IYDF, made the event possible and provided valuable support for the children's daily lives.

Donated Supplies: Caring for Children's Growth

The key donations for this event included school bags and a variety of food items. Ronak Handloom provided brand-new backpacks to help the children with their studies, while snacks like chips, chocolates, and biscuits brought a sweet surprise to their day.

As the supplies were distributed, the children received them with gratitude. The school bags gave them extra motivation to pursue their studies, while the snacks added a touch of happiness and excitement. The joy on their faces showed that these donations not only met their basic needs but also brightened their day-to-day lives.

Fun-Filled Sports Activities Bring Joy to the Event

After the donation ceremony, the children had the chance to participate in outdoor sports activities organized by the volunteers. These games, such as football and jump rope, provided an opportunity for the children to engage in physical activity, promoting both fitness and teamwork.

The sports activities were more than just fun; they allowed the children to step away from their academic pressures and enjoy their childhood. Volunteers actively joined in, helping the children understand the rules and encouraging them to perform at their best during the games. The atmosphere was filled with energy, laughter, and a sense of community.

Reflections and Gratitude from the Organizer

At the close of the event, Md Salik Siddique shared his reflections on the day. He said, "This was one of the best experiences of my life. Everyone involved was incredibly happy, and the children were inspired and felt lucky that IYDF had given them this opportunity to grow." He expressed deep gratitude to IYDF for its support of the children's future and hopes to continue providing assistance in the future.

The event's impact went beyond the material donations. It was the genuine interaction and connection with the children that left a lasting impression. Through this experience, Md Salik Siddique and his team witnessed the children's smiles and felt their hope for the future, further reinforcing his commitment to giving back to society.

IYDF's Mission and Future Outlook

This successful event marked the beginning of a strong partnership between IYDF and Ronak Handloom, showcasing IYDF's unwavering commitment to promoting education and growth for children around the world. By collaborating with local businesses and communities, IYDF aims to provide not only material support but also more opportunities for children to learn and grow, instilling in them confidence in their future.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to expand the reach of its charitable activities by partnering with more businesses and volunteers to drive similar projects. Through these initiatives, IYDF hopes that every child will feel cared for and empowered to pursue a brighter future.

This event not only brought tangible support to the children of Urdu Middle School but also filled their hearts with hope and courage. Thanks to the joint efforts of IYDF and Ronak Handloom, the children spent a joyful day filled with warmth and love, leaving them with a sense of optimism for the future.

