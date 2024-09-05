IYDF Partners with Roshan Handicrafts to Support Underprivileged Children in India and Promote Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Roshan Handicrafts to host a significant charity event, aimed at providing essential learning supplies and sports equipment to 60 underprivileged children at Sant CRS Bal Vidhya Mandir School in Sirsa Inayatpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. The event was organized by IYDF's India partner, Himanshu, with the support of a dedicated team of volunteers.

The distributed items included a variety of educational and recreational supplies, such as printed bags, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sticker pencil cases, chalk boxes, volleyballs, gift packs, wooden jars, bananas, and fruit juice. These materials not only addressed the children's educational needs but also supported their extracurricular activities. Govind Singh, the head of Sant CRS Bal Vidhya Mandir School, expressed his gratitude for the event, noting how it has made a significant difference in the lives of the children from low-income families.

In addition to distributing supplies, the event featured an array of sports and intellectual activities. The children enthusiastically participated in outdoor games such as volleyball, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, and running races. The volunteers also organized general knowledge tests, reading assessments, and written exams to further enhance the students' cognitive abilities and foster teamwork. Through these activities, the children not only strengthened their physical fitness but also deepened their interest in learning.

After the event, Himanshu, the organizer, shared his reflections: "The children were thrilled to take part in these activities and were excited to receive the items. As volunteers, we felt privileged to help these children, especially when their families are unable to provide these basic necessities." He added that IYDF remains committed to offering continued support to underprivileged children, with a focus on advancing their education.

