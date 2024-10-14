IYDF Partners with Sabreen Redimade to Bring Warmth and Joy to Children at Bihar's Government Primary School

VMPL

Bihar [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Sabreen Redimade to host a heartwarming charity event at Rajkiya Prathmik Vidyalaya in Birta, East Champaran, Bihar. The event aimed to provide essential supplies and organize engaging games for the 40 children at the school, bringing new energy and joy to their daily lives. Led by Md Samiullah, the event highlighted IYDF's commitment to supporting children's education and overall well-being.

Volunteer Team and Corporate Support

Five dedicated volunteers participated in this charitable event: Amit Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Madan Kumar, Guddu Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar. With the sponsorship of IYDF and Sabreen Redimade, the volunteers brought rice, oil, noodles, stationery (including notebooks and pencil boxes), board games (such as carrom), and badminton sets for the children. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and curiosity as the children eagerly received these supplies.

Sarfe Alam, the school's head, expressed sincere gratitude to IYDF and Sabreen Redimade for their generous donations. He noted that the supplies were invaluable to the school and the children, especially the board games and badminton sets, which would enrich the children's extracurricular activities and foster their interest in sports and teamwork. The children's joy was evident as they excitedly explored the new items, which would help them enjoy both learning and play.

Engaging and Lively Activities

The event officially began at 3:00 PM, with Md Samiullah delivering a brief speech, expressing care and support for the children and thanking the volunteers and Sabreen Redimade for their contributions. After the opening remarks, the volunteers distributed the donated items, and the children's faces lit up with excitement as they received their stationery and snacks.

Following the distribution, the event moved into the interactive games section. Volunteers joined the children in playing board games and badminton, creating a lively and joyful environment. The games not only strengthened the children's friendships but also enhanced their teamwork and physical skills. Laughter and cheers filled the air as the children enjoyed a carefree and fun-filled afternoon.

During the snack distribution, the children savored the noodles and treats prepared by the volunteers, enjoying both the food and the warmth of the moment. This simple yet heartfelt gesture provided not only physical nourishment but also emotional comfort and care.

Reflections and Looking Ahead

After the event, Md Samiullah reflected on the experience: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and knowing that our efforts brought them joy and fulfillment was truly an incredible experience. I am deeply grateful to the volunteers for their selfless contributions and to IYDF for their generous support. It was our combined efforts that made this event possible."

He added that he hoped the event would inspire the children to feel the love and care of the community and motivate them to work hard in their studies and personal growth.

Continuing the Vision of Giving

This event provided both tangible support and joyful experiences to the children at Rajkiya Prathmik Vidyalaya. Through interactive games and entertainment, the event created lasting memories of warmth and care. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with local businesses to expand its outreach and bring support to more children across Bihar and India.

The event demonstrated how IYDF and Sabreen Redimade not only provided material assistance but also embodied the spirit of care and compassion. It added a splash of color to the children's lives while also leaving a profound impact on all those involved. Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to its mission of empowering youth and supporting vulnerable children, bringing hope and care to those who need it most.

