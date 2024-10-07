IYDF Partners with Sadhu Fruit Store: Bringing Care and Warmth to Orphanage Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: On the evening of October 2, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Sadhu Fruit Store, organized a heartfelt charity event at The Ramkrishna Society Anath Bhandar orphanage in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. The event brought essential supplies such as stationery and food to 30 children, while also creating an atmosphere of joy through activities like quizzes, poetry recitations, and songs.

Led by Subha Kundu, the event featured volunteers including Junaid Alam, Koushik Das, Sadia Alam, Nousin Alam, and Anwesha Rakshit. They not only ensured the distribution of supplies but also engaged with the children through interactive performances, building a deep bond with them and making the evening a memorable one filled with warmth and love.

Essential Support: Meeting Daily Needs

The children received an assortment of supplies to help with their daily lives, including school bags, lunch boxes, pencil cases with stationery, water bottles, and snacks such as candies, biscuits, chocolates, chips, soft drinks, cakes, and fruits. These supplies provided more than just material supportthey helped ease the burden of daily needs and made the children feel cared for by society.

Corporate Support: Fulfilling Social Responsibility

As the event's partner, Sadhu Fruit Store demonstrated their ongoing commitment to charitable causes. By collaborating with IYDF, they actively fulfilled their social responsibilities by supporting marginalized children. A representative from the company stated, "We hope to bring some color to the lives of these children and show them that they are not forgotten by society."

Lively Interactive Activities

The event was filled with laughter as the children enthusiastically took part in quizzes, poetry recitations, and singing. The volunteers sang songs, recited poems, and played quiz games with the children, sparking their interest in learning and self-expression. These activities were not only enjoyable but also helped the children gain knowledge and strengthen emotional connections with the volunteers.

Reflections from the Organizer: Ongoing Commitment to Care

Subha Kundu, the event organizer, said, "I feel very proud to be part of such a charitable initiative. Seeing the children's happiness makes me more determined to continue engaging in such work. In the future, I will keep representing IYDF in charitable efforts to warm the hearts of more children in need through love and action." He emphasized that the event not only provided material support but also made the children feel the warmth of society, boosting their confidence and courage to face life.

Looking Ahead: Spreading Love Together

This successful collaboration between IYDF and Sadhu Fruit Store showcased the power of collective action for charitable causes. Going forward, IYDF plans to continue working with more businesses and volunteers to expand the reach of such initiatives, bringing love and support to more children and families in need.

Summary

The event brought a joyful evening to the children of The Ramkrishna Society Anath Bhandar orphanage, providing them with essential supplies for their daily lives and studies. Through this event, IYDF and Sadhu Fruit Store not only conveyed society's care but also instilled confidence and hope in the children for the future. In keeping with their mission of supporting vulnerable groups, IYDF aims to collaborate with all sectors of society to spread love and warmth even further.

Background

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a global organization committed to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth through education and material support. Sadhu Fruit Store, as the main partner for this event, demonstrated their dedication to social responsibility by actively supporting efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable communities.

