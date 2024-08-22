IYDF Partners with Shree Sports and Gifts to Bring Hope and Joy to Children at Balika Grih Madhubani

PNN

Madhubani (Bihar) [India] August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shree Sports and Gifts joined forces to organize a heartwarming aid event at the Balika Grih Madhubani orphanage in Bihar's Madhubani district. The event aimed to provide essential sports equipment, stationery, and packaged food items to the children, helping them find more joy and hope in their studies and playtime.

The event was spearheaded by Shailendra Kumar Mahaseth, with the support of volunteers Kripa Shankar Kumar, Parmod Mandal, Chandni Kumari, and Neha Kumari. The venue was located in Santunagar, near Pani Tanki, and the orphanage, managed by Parmod Mandal, served as the beneficiary of this meaningful charity effort.

A Day of Fun and Support

During the event, the volunteers brought an array of supplies for the 90 girls residing at the orphanage. The donations included carrom boards, ludo sets, chess boards, footballs, volleyballs, badminton sets, and other sports equipment. In addition, the girls received 90 notebooks, 90 pens, 90 packs of biscuits, and 90 Maza drinks. These contributions not only enhanced the children's daily lives but also provided them with more options for extracurricular activities.

The atmosphere was lively and filled with excitement as the children engaged in games of football and carrom under the guidance of the volunteers. The volunteers from IYDF and Shree Sports and Gifts spent a joyful afternoon with the girls, offering not just material support but also a sense of care and warmth from the broader community.

Reflections on a Successful Event

After the event, Shailendra Kumar Mahaseth expressed his happiness at seeing the children's smiling faces and the joy and encouragement they received from the day's activities. He remarked that such charity events not only help children improve in their studies and sports but also inject more motivation into their future lives. He further emphasized his commitment to continuing and promoting similar charitable activities to contribute to society.

A Heartfelt Act of Kindness

This event was more than just a simple donation of supplies; it was a powerful act of compassion. The collaboration between IYDF and Shree Sports and Gifts provided the children at Balika Grih Madhubani with much-needed material assistance and significant emotional support. The care and support from the community will serve as a guiding light on the children's path, brightening their future.

Conclusion

The partnership between IYDF and Shree Sports and Gifts has once again demonstrated society's dedication to the growth and education of children. Through acts of kindness like this, more children will have access to greater opportunities and brighter futures. This event brought joy to the children at the orphanage and paved the way for a hopeful and prosperous future.

