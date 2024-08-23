IYDF Partners with Shriram Cargo Services for Charity Event in Parbhani

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 23: On the afternoon of August 21, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shriram Cargo Services organized a heartfelt charity event at the Nivasi Matimand School and Ashram in Parbhani, India. The event was led by Prakash More, with support from a dedicated team of volunteers, including Suraj More, Parmeshwar Deshmukh, Anil Sase, Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh, and Amar Deshmukh.

Event Overview

The primary goal of this charity event was to provide essential supplies to underprivileged children and to bring them joy through engaging interactions and activities. The event took place at Nivasi Matimand School and Ashram, managed by Ramesh Chavhan.

Generous Contributions and Activities

During the event, 25 children received a variety of much-needed supplies, including Namkeen packets, biscuits, creative toolkits, dresses, T-shirts, pants, and assorted snacks. These contributions not only addressed the children's basic needs but also provided them with educational and recreational support.

The event featured several key activities:

Gift Distribution: Volunteers handed out the donated supplies to each child.

Interactive Sessions: Volunteers engaged with the children, offering care and support.

Nutritious Meal Sharing: A nutritious meal was provided to ensure the children's dietary needs were met.

Organizational Introduction: The children were introduced to IYDF's mission and vision, which focuses on aiding underprivileged children.

Additionally, photos and videos were taken to document this meaningful event.

Reflections from the Organizers and Volunteers

Prakash More shared his thoughts on the event, stating, "Organizing these activities brings immense gratitude and fulfillment. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces reassures us that we've made a positive impact on their lives, which brings us immense joy. This experience reminds us of the power of compassion and the importance of giving back to the community. We are inspired to continue these efforts, each event strengthening our commitment to making a difference."

Volunteers also expressed their feelings, noting that the event not only benefited the children but also reinforced their dedication to charitable work.

Conclusion

This event showcased the successful partnership between Shriram Cargo Services and IYDF, highlighting the volunteers' selfless dedication and charitable spirit. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers and supporters who made this event possible. Looking ahead, we hope to continue working together to bring hope and care to more children in need. Through these efforts, we aim to further promote positive social change and provide the support necessary for children's growth and development.

