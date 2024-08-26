IYDF Partners with Shrishti Kalyan Open Shelter to Provide Education and Care for Children in Panipat

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Shrishti Kalyan Open Shelter to host a heartwarming and educational charity event in Panipat, Haryana. Held at Ward No. 13, Ujha Road, the event was organized by Jyoti Sharma with the aim of enhancing the quality of life and education for 25 underprivileged children in the community. The event, which ran from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers Ansh Sharma, Kartik Sharma, Aarti Sharma, Sanjali, Khushboo Verma, and Shruti Verma, who all contributed to bringing warmth and support to the children.

The event provided essential supplies while also imparting valuable life knowledge to the children. The donated items included notebooks, pens, pencil sets, rice, candies, sandwiches, reading books and novels, carrom and chess games, backpacks, and art sets. These items were carefully selected to address both the educational and recreational needs of the children, ensuring their holistic development in both mind and spirit.

Reena, the head of the beneficiary unit, played a key role in coordinating the event and ensuring that the supplies were distributed smoothly to the children. One of the highlights of the charity event was the interactive sessions, where volunteers engaged with the children in meaningful discussions, particularly focusing on the important topic of "Good Touch" and "Bad Touch." This crucial safety knowledge is vital for the children's well-being. Additionally, the children enjoyed various activities such as drawing, dancing, and indoor games like carrom and chess, which not only provided entertainment but also helped in developing their cognitive and social skills.

After the event, Jyoti Sharma shared her heartfelt reflections: "It is our responsibility to contribute to the welfare of these children. We must ensure they receive education as well as understand critical safety measures." Her words embody the core values of IYDF, which is committed to creating a safe and nurturing educational environment for children worldwide.

The partnership between IYDF and Shrishti Kalyan Open Shelter exemplifies the powerful impact that collaborative efforts can have on improving the lives of underprivileged children. This event not only provided material support but also brought knowledge and hope, empowering the children to grow with greater confidence and resilience in their future journeys.

