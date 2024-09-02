IYDF Partners with Simco Electric Scooters to Bring Joy and Hope to Children

PNN

Puducherry [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Simco Electric Scooters to host a heartwarming charity event at Ragavendra School on Auroville Main Road. Led by Venkatesa GB, the event aimed to provide 50 children with art supplies, sports equipment, and essential daily items, fostering creativity and encouraging physical activity.

Event Overview

The event commenced at 7:10 AM and continued until noon. A team of dedicated volunteers, including G. Avinash, Vijay R, J. Srider, V. Manigandan, Antony Maria, Vignesh C, S. Prabagaran, Neeharika V, Lavanya V, and Nikhil Thej, played a crucial role in creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the children. Their collective efforts ensured the smooth running of the event and brought smiles to the children's faces.

Donated Supplies and Activities

Throughout the event, children were delighted to receive a variety of carefully selected items designed to support their educational and recreational needs. These included art supplies and sketchbooks, sports equipment such as footballs and badminton sets, brain games to stimulate cognitive development, and daily necessities like snacks, juice, and essential groceries. The children eagerly participated in activities, ranging from art projects to sports, where they had the opportunity to explore their creativity and enjoy physical exercise.

Volunteers were actively involved in guiding the children through each activity, helping them understand the rules and encouraging them to fully engage. The interaction not only provided a fun and enriching experience but also strengthened the bond between the children and the volunteers.

Community and School Feedback

P. Saravanan, the head of Ragavendra School, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Simco Electric Scooters for their generosity. He highlighted that the event had a significant impact, not only by bringing joy to the children but also by helping them build confidence and improve their overall skills.

Organizer's Reflection

Reflecting on the day's success, Mr. Venkatesa GB shared, "Deep down in my heart, I feel I've done something truly meaningful in my life. I've never felt anything quite like this." His sentiments were echoed by the volunteer team, who felt a profound sense of fulfillment from the day's activities.

Conclusion

The charity event concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impact on the children and volunteers alike. The collaboration between IYDF and Simco Electric Scooters not only provided essential support to the children at Ragavendra School but also sparked their interest and potential through engaging activities. IYDF remains committed to bringing warmth and hope to more children in need and looks forward to organizing more such impactful events in the future.

