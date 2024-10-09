IYDF Partners with SP Designs to Bring Warmth and Support to Children at Adruta Children Home

VMPL

Khurda (Odisha) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with SP Designs, organised a heartwarming charity event at Adruta Children Home in Khurda, Odisha. The event was aimed at providing essential living and educational supplies to the 70 children at the orphanage, along with fun activities to bring joy and a sense of togetherness. Volunteers dedicated their time and effort to ensure the children had an unforgettable experience filled with care and support.

A Dedicated Team Working Together for a Worthy Cause

This event was led by Samarjit Panigrahi from SP Designs, supported by a team of 20 dedicated volunteers: Suman Mayuri, Milan Mayur, Rituparna Moharana, Reshma Priyadarshini, Sohan Kumar Pati, Asish Kumar Sahoo, Romeo Ranjan Barik, Debasish Panda, Niranjan Manik, Priyaranjan Nayak, Debabrata Das, Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Satyajit Nayak, Geetanjali Das, Ajay Kumar Jena, Biswajeet Panda, Durga Charan Nayak, Asit Ranjan Sahoo, and Sanjay Sethi. Their collective effort brought warmth and kindness to the children, leaving a lasting impression.

Thoughtful Donations to Meet Everyday Needs

Supported by SP Designs, this charity event provided Adruta Children Home with a variety of essential supplies. The donations included 30 kilograms of toor dal, biscuits, snacks, fruit drinks, sanitary pads, colourful drawing materials, notebooks, school bags, and board games. The items were carefully selected to meet the children's daily needs and help enrich their learning and recreational activities. Each gift was thoughtfully chosen to make a meaningful difference in the children's lives, helping them thrive both academically and personally.

Fun Activities That Sparked Joy and Laughter

The volunteers organised several fun activities that were met with excitement and enthusiasm from the children. The popular "Spoon and Lemon Race" brought smiles as the children focused intensely while balancing lemons on spoons in a race to the finish line. The dance performance segment allowed the children to express themselves freely, with volunteers joining in to create a joyful and energetic atmosphere. These activities not only brought happiness but also fostered team spirit and self-confidence among the children, helping them grow through positive interactions.

Corporate and Charitable Organisations Working Hand-in-Hand

As the sponsor of the event, SP Designs showcased its commitment to social responsibility. Samarjit Panigrahi expressed his thoughts on the event: "Taking part in this charity event has been incredibly meaningful for us. This is not just about donating goods; it's about taking responsibility for improving the lives of these children and providing them with the encouragement they need to succeed. We hope to continue making a positive impact through more initiatives like this." As the co-organiser, IYDF continues to focus on supporting underprivileged children across the globe by fostering collaboration between businesses and charitable efforts.

Gratitude from the Orphanage and Hopes for the Future

Jhunulata Pandab, head of Adruta Children Home, extended her heartfelt gratitude: "This event has provided our children not only with essential supplies but also with a day filled with joy and enriching activities. We are deeply thankful to IYDF and SP Designs for their generosity, and we appreciate the time and effort the volunteers put into making this day so special for the children." The children also left with a sense of encouragement and appreciation, their spirits lifted by the love and care they received.

Volunteers Reflect on the Fulfillment of Giving Back

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of gratitude and fulfillment: "Being part of this event and contributing to the lives of these orphaned and disadvantaged children is something we are incredibly proud of. It has reminded us of the deeper meaning and joy that come from giving. Through this charity effort, we not only helped the children but also enriched our own lives in return." The volunteers found a profound sense of purpose in their involvement, and many expressed a desire to continue supporting similar initiatives in the future.

Looking Ahead

This charity event at Adruta Children Home, organised by IYDF and SP Designs, highlighted the significant role that social care plays in the development of underprivileged children. IYDF will continue to collaborate with businesses and social organisations to extend help and hope to more children in need. With each initiative, they aim to spread love and kindness to every corner where it is needed most.

