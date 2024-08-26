IYDF Partners with Suggi Electricals to Bring Warmth and Dreams to Underprivileged Children in Greater Noida

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 23, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Suggi Electricals to host a heartfelt charity event in the Delta 3rd area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. The event aimed to provide essential learning and recreational materials to local underprivileged children, while also giving them the chance to feel the warmth and care of their community.

The event was led by Jaideep Singh, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Uma Pal, Hari Om, Bhupendra Singh, Aman Gupta, Rahul Singh, Kanhiya Singh, and Aditya Bhargava. Together, they distributed school bags, books, stationery, footballs, badminton sets, snacks, and juices to 78 children, addressing both their educational and daily needs.

The event, overseen by Ambadipudi Laxmi, was a resounding success. Beyond the distribution of materials, the volunteers organized a variety of entertaining activities, such as musical chairs, singing competitions, and dance contests. The children eagerly showcased their talents, filling the event with joy and laughter, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event, Jaideep Singh said, "Seeing the smiles and energy of the children during the event brought me immense satisfaction. This was not just about donating supplies; it was a meaningful exchange of emotions. The children's smiles made me truly understand the joy of helping others."

This event provided more than just material supportit offered the children a sense of encouragement and a reminder that they are valued by their community. The collaboration between IYDF and Suggi Electricals has brought warmth and hope to the underprivileged children of Greater Noida, inspiring them to pursue their dreams with courage. Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities, working alongside more partners to improve the lives and environments of young people around the world.

