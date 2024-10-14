IYDF Partners with Sunshine Packaging to Bring Warmth and Support to Children in Greater Noida

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Sunshine Packaging to donate essential supplies and organize a day full of activities for children at the Nirantar Prayaas Welfare Foundation orphanage in Greater Noida's TechZone IV. Led by Muskan Singh, the event aimed to provide care, support, and joy to the children, embodying IYDF's ongoing commitment to youth welfare and development.

Volunteers and Donation of Essential Supplies

The event saw the participation of seven dedicated volunteers: Ankit Verma, Ankur Verma, Aarav Verma, Priyanka Sharma, Rohan Rajput, and Swapnil Verma. They not only delivered the supplies but also spent a joyful afternoon with the children. The donations included basic necessities such as wheat flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and snacks (like biscuits, chips, and Frooti drinks), which were handed over to Neeraj Rajput, the orphanage director, who expressed his gratitude for the support. The volunteers also took time to understand the ongoing needs of the orphanage.

Additionally, the donated items included entertainment and educational supplies like board games, puzzles, sports equipment, and stationery. These materials aim to enrich the children's leisure time while also promoting intellectual and physical development. Neeraj Rajput thanked the donors, stating that the items would greatly help improve the children's daily lives and enhance their learning and play experiences.

Thoughtfully Planned Interactive Activities

The event officially began at 3:00 PM, with Muskan Singh delivering a heartfelt welcome speech, expressing care and support for the children while also acknowledging the volunteers for their selfless contributions. Following the speech, the donation ceremony commenced, where the volunteers personally handed the items to the children, who were all smiles.

After the ceremony, the volunteers toured the orphanage with the children and led engaging activities. The children responded to the care shown by performing dance and song routines, bringing warmth and energy to the event. During the interactive games, the volunteers joined the children in playing board games, puzzles, football, and badminton, giving the children a much-needed sense of companionship. Before the event concluded, a group photo was taken, capturing the joy and satisfaction of the day on everyone's faces.

The Children's Smiles Were the Greatest Reward

Reflecting on the event, Muskan Singh shared her thoughts: "Organizing this donation event for the orphanage filled me with immense joy and gratitude. Seeing the children's smiles made me realize that what we did has left a warm mark on their hearts. This was more than just giving suppliesit was about showing care and encouragement to these children. Moments like this remind us of the importance of giving and sharing, and strengthen my resolve to continue bringing hope to their lives."

Muskan Singh also extended her thanks to IYDF for its strong support, which contributed to the success of the event. She emphasized that while the donated items were crucial, the most important aspect of the event was letting the children know they are loved and cared for. The interaction between volunteers and children brought not only joy but also a sense of belonging and support for their growth.

Looking Ahead: A Path of Continued Charity

IYDF and Sunshine Packaging plan to continue their focus on supporting underprivileged children in Greater Noida and across India. By forming long-term partnerships with businesses like Sunshine Packaging, IYDF aims to provide children with better living and educational conditions.

This event allowed the volunteers to embody the spirit of care and selflessness, while furthering IYDF's mission in Greater Noida. IYDF remains committed to youth and child welfare and will continue working with communities and organizations to bring warmth and hope to those in need.

