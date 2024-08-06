IYDF's Humanitarian Mission Brings Hope to Underprivileged Children in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: In a heartwarming effort, socially-minded individuals teamed up with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) to provide care and support for 35 children from Garda Anath Balakashram orphanage. The event, organized by Toshnil Haribhau Boraste, took place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, aimed at improving the living conditions of these children and providing them with essential support.

At the event, volunteers Namrata Shivaji Gadakh, Mukta Santosh Jagtap, Vedant Sanjay Handage, and Ovi Sanjay Handage actively participated, bringing daily necessities, sugar, rice, and sports shoes for the children. The event also received generous support from London Kids Preschool Nashik.

The event began with volunteers introducing the mission and primary goals of the International Youth Development Foundation to the children. Following this, they engaged in warm conversations with the kids, understanding their needs and educational circumstances. To add joy and interaction, the volunteers organized a handkerchief game, filling the atmosphere with laughter and excitement.

As the event concluded, the children's faces were lit up with happiness, and they expressed their gratitude to the volunteers. Ashirwad Pawar, the head of the recipient organization, praised the event and thanked all participants, stating, "Seeing the children receive the necessary supplies fills my heart with gratitude and relief."

The International Youth Development Foundation also expressed gratitude for the event and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting similar charitable actions to aid more underprivileged groups. This event not only provided tangible assistance to the children but also brought them care and hope, demonstrating society's dedication to supporting vulnerable children.

