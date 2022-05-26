J-K Lt Governor conferred awards to Chetna Heroes and launched 'Coffee Table Book' on their accomplishments in spreading goodness in society organised by Mission Chetna

Goodness is divine! And spreading goodness is a great virtue and an exemplary philanthropic deed. But in the materialistic age, it seems to be vanishing! However, Mission Chetna, resolved to 'Spreading Goodness' in the society, has been unwaveringly chasing its mission and getting desired success and support from like-minded people.

Recognising the exemplary contribution of Chetna Heroes in spreading goodness, Mission Chetna organised an award function on May 22, 2022, at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, wherein Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, conferred the awards to 'Chetan Heroes' - the real-life heroes and also released a Coffee Table Book on "Chetna Heroes - Spreading Goodness" based on their deeds. The 'Coffee Table Book' profiles 32 Chetna Heroes whose distinguished philanthropic activities have been instrumental in bringing change in the lives of almost 10 million underprivileged Indians.

Mission Chetna has bestowed Chetna Heroes to those who dedicate themselves to social service. Chetna Heroes from 11 states of the country have carried out an array of social-welfare activities such as distribution of meals for specially abled; the arrangement of food and healthcare for animals - cows, dogs, cats, and birds; empowering the women by providing them skills' training; providing medical support to the needy, and education to the underprivileged children.

While conferring awards to the Chetna Heroes, Chief Guest, Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, congratulated the award winners for their exemplary commitment and dedication to social transformation, saying, "All these men and women devoted to constructive social work are the real heroes of national development. They form the backbone of our social sector and inspire others, especially the younger generation, to participate in selfless service to society.

"The Coffee Table Book on "Chetna Heroes - Spreading Goodness" is a real tribute to the real-life Chetna Heroes whose exemplary work has brought about a change in millions of underprivileged people of India," added Sinha.

Manoj Sinha further emphasised, "There is a need to strengthen the interface between the administration and voluntary citizens' group for efficient delivery of services and to give focused attention to social sector priorities such as environment, women empowerment, tribal welfare and care for the aged and specially-abled. Selfless service holds the key to our future. In our quest towards nation-building, we need to ensure that the growth benefits are equally distributed amongst all sections of the society, especially the poorest of the poor."

Expressing gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said, "Now, the real unsung heroes are being honoured through Padma awards. Those are the new inspirations in society. And Voluntary organizations and individuals working together with the administrative machinery have the potential to bring about revolutionary changes in the lives of people, bridging gaps in the systems and contributing to the progress of society and the nation."

Elated with the exemplary deeds of Chetna Heroes in spreading goodness in Indian society during the award ceremony, a person of philanthropist streak and an accomplished former corporate leader, Ravi Sharma, Founder of Mission Chetna who has pledged his life to the mission of 'Spreading Goodness' in society, said, "Mission Chetna is committed to identifying and appreciating those who are living a life of goodness and inspiring others to do so. While forests and trees are protected and increased for a better environment, goodness needs to be protected, appropriated, and supported to create a happy society. While CSR ensures corporate participation in goodness works, we need to create a movement of PSR (Personal Social Responsibility) to make India a happy nation. I earnestly appeal to the people at large to support this noble cause, join hands with 'Mission CHETNA' and be the harbinger of change."

Speaking during the award ceremony, Guest of Honour K J Alphons, MP, Rajya Sabha, said, "The philanthropic work of Mission Chetna towards spreading goodness in the society is highly commendable. Honouring the Chetna Heroes by profiling them in the Coffee Table Book will inspire like-minded people to join this noble cause of spreading goodness in our society to make it a better place to live. I have never participated in any function in my life so far where unsung heroes are awarded, except this."

During the award ceremony, elaborating on the social issues in Indian society, Guest of Honour, Usha Rai, a Renowned Journalist, said, "The philanthropic activities carried out by Mission Chetna are laudable indeed; and more significantly, the selfless service rendered to the needy by the Chetna Heroes is awe-inspiring and motivating to our society to participate in such a noble cause. I wish Mission Chetna will contribute its optimum in transforming the face of Indian society."

Besides Chetna Heroes and their teams, Locket Chatterjee, MP, Public Sector CMDs, Corporate and Social Sector Executives, members of the IIT Alumni Council and TEMA attended the award ceremony with enthusiasm and zeal.

The Global Goodness Network, aptly named "Chetna" for "Inspiring Goodness," was launched five years ago as a cornerstone project of the Prama Jyoti Foundation. Every day it is guided by all the inspiring acts of goodness performed by people from civil society. Chetna is a mission for "Spreading Goodness" by recognising, appreciating, and supporting those who have chosen a life of goodness. We call them Chetna Heroes with pride - humans who inspire and raise the level of conscience "Chetna" in us all. To know more, please visit

