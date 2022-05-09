Jabalpur (MP) based D2C start-up brand 'THE SAFFRON SAGA' revives Indian artisanship in their apparel collection

Madhya Pradesh: The sheer urge to do something new, something that not only quenches their entrepreneurial thirst but also makes a difference in the society led the two women, Nirupama Singh Sharma and Anjana Bhamra, to sow the seed that has now taken the shape of The Saffron Saga.

The sheer urge to do something new, something that not only quenches their entrepreneurial thirst but also makes a difference in the society led the two women, Nirupama Singh Sharma and Anjana Bhamra, to sow the seed that has now taken the shape of The Saffron Saga.

Six years back, when these two women in their mid-forties were enjoying their evening coffee, a friend asked for their help, and they successfully extended it with their knowledge and passion for fashion and fabric. It was then the idea germinated in their minds of having their own fashion label. And thus born The Saffron Saga - an apparel brand that celebrates Indian artisanship, women empowerment, slow fashion, environment-friendly designs and a lot more.

Nirupama and Anjana both decided to make it a bootstrapped start-up, and they are succeeding in the process. Their designs are so enriched with the art and culture of India, that you can also find western wear like dresses in Indian Print; it is the best of both worlds, a perfect fusion.

Nirupama Singh Sharma, the co-founder of The Saffron Saga, says, "We take great pride in sharing that through this initiative, we are building a better society by respecting women by giving them quality comfort wears of authentic Indian art and culture and at the same time hiring more women and providing job opportunities making them independent, strong, and confident."

The Saffron Saga is a collection of prints, patterns, and dyes. Ajrakh, angarakha and even tie & dye. When it comes to the styles, they have Kaftan, Loungewear, Nighties, Sarees, and so much more. Their belief system that, "Every Body is beautiful" respects and celebrates womanhood. They are size-inclusive, so you can get any size you are comfortable in with the customized option available. They also have stitched and unstitched suits, blouses, customized blouses and what not?

The Saffron Saga is all about comfort with style proposition along with their since approach towards sustainability and circular fashion.

When it comes to the styles, they have redefined Comfort wear taking it several notches above by giving styles and silhouettes that seamlessly cross them over as luxury loungewear or day wear as well. Along with Sarees, Suits and Dresses, the label has some quirky collections like Anadi, Rang Raas, etc on one hand inspired by reality and day to day life while on the other by Indian Mythology.

Their belief system that, "Every Body is beautiful" respects and celebrates womanhood. They are size-inclusive, so you can get any size you are comfortable in. They have gone a step ahead by providing customisation options to their customers which makes them a preferred label when it comes to shopping online at ease with the comfort of not having to worry about the fit and style. Their ready to wear blouses range from truly wearable art to quirky and fashionable ones!

Anjana Bhamra, the co-founder of The Saffron Saga, says, "The concept behind The Saffron Saga is also about giving back to the society. To keep up with the latest fashion trends, we have added a new age feel and modern aesthetics to this ancient craft and tend to experiment a lot with prints and colours and add beautiful designs which are modern and also stay true to the traditional essence of the process intact."

To beat the heat of the summers, they have some playful prints with some light colour fabric in breathable materials such as Sitara, Linen, Batik, Bagh Bahar, Indradhanush, and so much more. They have enough options to confuse you and make you go, "let me buy everything from them."

Loungewear by The Saffron Saga is not any outfit; it screams comfort with very eye-catching prints all over it. They are in the talks in Telly town artist, and some influencer showed their love for the brand. Their Loungewear is their best seller for a reason.

The brand also is a star in Good Deed for the world. While working with Indian cultural art and prints, the employment of those rural artists and recognition of their work is commendable.

They are also employing so many weavers, especially women, to help a good cause. Along with that, The Saffron Saga is based on slow fashion, which means the product quality is good enough to last longer and won't be harming the environment, and animals and is good for the supply chain as well.

All the products are available online and soon they are also planning to move from a women-centric apparel brand to a shopping destination for the entire family. As they also have clothes for kids, they plan to add men's wear to the collection.

Handled by two middle-aged women, the brand replicates the responsibility and authenticity. The two superwomen aim this brand to bring to the world and let everyone taste the beauty of Indian traditional and cultural outfits.

For more details, visit

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor