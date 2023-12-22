Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex review – A Must-Have for Modern Workspaces

New Delhi (India), December 22: In a world where hybrid work is becoming the norm, professionals are on the lookout for products that align with their adaptable working style. Technology has played a crucial role in facilitating this transition, offering innovative solutions to support the evolving needs of the new work culture. The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is a prime example, positioned as the ultimate portable headset with a unique foldable design, making it easy to fit into your backpack no matter where your work takes you. We have received the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, let’s find out if it truly lives up to the brand’s promise and fits seamlessly into the world of hybrid work.

Connecting the headset is simple using a Jabra Link 380 Bluetooth adapter that ensures a wireless range of up to 30m/100ft to your computer, with enhanced coverage and minimal dropouts. The dual Bluetooth connectivity allows simultaneous connection to two devices, be it your computer and mobile device, and can further be paired to 8 devices. The headset also features Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with Android phones.

Flexible & Comfortable:

Flexibility takes center stage in the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, boasting a minimalist design that perfectly merges functionality with style. Crafted for professionals navigating long virtual meetings, the over-ear cups, adorned with soft leatherette cushions, deliver optimal comfort. In addition, it features the Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotate to move whenever users do – making the headset incredibly comfortable, no matter how long it is worn, and can easily be slipped into your bag.

Audio Excellence:

The Evolve2 65 Flex takes audio quality to new heights with its powerful custom 28mm speakers. The headphones deliver clear and well-balanced audio, making it a perfect tool for video conferences and virtual meetings. The headset features powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers a best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings. The Hear Through mode further adds to the versatility, providing awareness of the surroundings when needed.

Intelligent Features and controls:

The 360° busylight integrated into the Evolve2 65 Flex acts as a visual “STOP” sign, signaling when focus time is essential. The controls, neatly arranged on the right earcup, are intuitive and user-friendly. You can access your preferred voice assistant with just a touch of a button, allowing for hands-free control. Whether you need to schedule a meeting, check your calendar, or send a quick message, the voice assistant feature adds a layer of convenience to your daily workflow. The boom arm for muting and answering calls adds a practical touch, seamlessly switching between work and leisure.

Longer battery life for longer usage:

The headsets offer an impressive 32 hours of usage with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC on, ensuring that the Evolve2 65 Flex can keep up with your demanding schedule. We found the optional charging stand, coupled with the foldable design, makes it easier to carry and very versatile for professionals on the move.

Final Verdict

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex stands as a testament to the evolving needs of the modern workforce. It seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with a focus on user comfort, making it a reliable companion for those navigating the landscape of hybrid work. The Evolve2 65 Flex proves to be more than a headset; it’s an essential tool for professionals who demand the best in performance, design, and adaptability.

