Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanya Malhotra and Jackie Shroff back Shriyam Bhagnani’s Sumo Didi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Sumo Didi, the upcoming biopic from Jio Studios, is making waves across the country even before its official release. The film, based on the true story of Hetal Dave, India's first and only professional female sumo wrestler, has already won over some of the biggest names in entertainment, sport, and media, all celebrating her incredible journey.

The film is directed by Jayant Rohatgi, and stars Shriyam Bhagnani and Chaitanya Sharma in lead roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and written by Nikhil Sachan. While Hetal Dave's journey is extraordinary, it was Jio Studios that recognized the power of her story when others may have overlooked it as niche. Choosing to back Sumo Didi — a film rooted in strength, resilience, and quiet rebellion — the studio is now being applauded as the film earns critical acclaim and early industry-wide admiration. In the past 10 days alone, over 73 celebrities and public figures have shown support for Sumo Didi, helping the film cross a cumulative digital reach of over 220 million — all without any official trailer or marketing push.

Several notable personalities have taken to Instagram to share the film or support Hetal's story. These include Jacqueline Fernandez, Remo D'Souza, Sangram Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Flora Saini, Boman Irani, Rohit Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Ankush Raja, Chef Ranveer Brar, Raghav Juyal, Saqib Ayub, Adinath Kothare, Ira Dubey, Akshay Oberoi, Shivam Gupta, Parveen Kumar, Steffi Kingham, Tisca Chopra, Aarya Babbar, Sahil Rasheed, and many more.

This wave of support has been deeply moving for the team and for Hetal herself. A sport with no local precedent, no infrastructure, and very little visibility in India is now getting the spotlight it always deserved. The movement behind the film has been driven by sincerity, resilience, and genuine belief in the story — and it is beginning to reflect a larger sentiment in the country about celebrating real-life heroes. Hetal Dave shared, “I never imagined my journey would reach so many hearts. I am grateful to Jio Studios and the team for believing in this film. This support means everything.”

Even before the trailer has been released, the buzz surrounding Sumo Didi has turned it into something more than a film. It is beginning to look like a national moment — one that combines the power of storytelling with the authenticity of lived experience. Shriyam Bhagnani who plays the titular role will also be seen in Netflix and Dharmatics Aap Jaisa Koi streaming live in 11th July 2025 alongside R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor