Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Offers a Tribute- Our Ever-Glorious Badi Didi

New Delhi [India], December 3: With hearts overwhelmed by reverence and gratitude, we bow in homage to the Divine life of Her Holiness, Dr. Sushree Vishakha Tripathi Ji, lovingly known as Badi Didi. Her transition from this mortal realm to join Jagadguruttam Shree Kripalu Ji Maharaj (Shree Maharaj Ji) and Poojya Amma in their eternal Divine abode, Shree Golok Dham, has left a profound void. Yet, her luminous legacy continues to inspire and uplift countless souls across the world.

As the most celebrated and beloved daughter of our revered Guruvar, Jagadguruttam Shree Kripalu Ji Maharaj, Badi Didi's 75 years on this Earth were a magnificent tapestry of devotion, wisdom, and unparalleled selfless service. Every breath of her journey was dedicated to embodying the Divine virtues she revered and upheld.

The Essence of Seva Yajna:

Badi Didi epitomized Seva Yajna, offering her very life as Samidha to the Divine mission of Shree Maharaj Ji, her beloved Guru and Father. She tirelessly devoted herself to sustaining and expanding His projects, transforming them into radiant beacons of hope and service. Through her ceaseless dedication and magnificent endeavors, she not only maintained but also extended important humanitarian projects such as Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya in Kripalu Dham Mangarh and Barsana. She also brought to fruition Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Vrindavan a charitable institution that illuminates the lives of countless impoverished families spanning hundreds of miles.

Her stewardship of Bhakti Mandir in Kripalu Dham Mangarh and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan stands as testimony to her meticulous care and devotion. She inaugurated the magnificent Kirti Mandir in Barsana, built Prem Bhawan in Vrindavan, conceptualized and completed the unique Gurudham Bhakti Mandir in Kripalu Dham Mangarh, and laid the foundation for the grand museum honoring Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj. Each of these creations reflects her spiritual vision and love for humanity, becoming eternal symbols of Divine Grace.

In every endeavor, her dearest younger sisters, Dr. Sushree Shyama Tripathi Ji and Dr. Sushree Krishna Tripathi Ji our beloved Manjhli Didi and Choti Didi stood as unshakable rocks beside her. Their love, care, and devoted attention exemplified a bond that can only be described as Divine. Together, they nurtured and supported one another with unwavering unity and trust, creating a living example of sisterhood that will remain an eternal ideal for generations to come.

The Soul of Virtue:

Her soft-spoken words carried the wisdom of Shree Maharaj Ji, while her loving glance reflected the Divine compassion and simplicity of her mother, Padma Devi our most revered Pyari Amma Ji. Graceful and steadfast, Badi Didi was the epitome of virtue, inspiring those privileged to be in her presence.

A Guiding Light of Inspiration:

Through her profound insights and gentle guidance, Badi Didi turned every challenge into an opportunity to uplift others. Her wisdom, coupled with her warmth and approachability, made her a cherished friend, benefactor, and guide to all who sought her counsel.

A Radiant Presence:

With her sweet smile, gentle nature, and purity of heart, Badi Didi captivated every soul she encountered. She infused energy, enthusiasm, and devotion into every task, encouraging love for Radha Krishna, Shree Guruvar, and the Divine mission she so passionately upheld.

As we celebrate the eternal legacy of Badi Didi, we recognize her as a guiding force whose spirit will continue to nurture and inspire us from the spiritual realm. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, the light of her love and teachings shines brightly in the hearts of all she touched.

May her Divine Grace always fill us with blessings, and may we honor her memory by carrying forward the torch of her selfless service, devotion, and love for humanity.

Our revered and beloved Badi Didi, we feel your presence but miss your smile.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat

