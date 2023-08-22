Jagmohan Bhanver Introduces Talgro: A Revolutionary AI-driven Learning Experience

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Jagmohan Bhanver, India’s Leading Master Coach and author of best-sellers like Pichai: the future of Google, Nadella: the changing face of Microsoft, The Curse of Brahma, and Click: the amazing story of India’s ecommerce boom, etc., unveiled his latest venture, Talgro, a ground-breaking AI and ML-driven Learning Management System (LMS). Talgro redefines the corporate learning landscape and uses technology to augment learner engagement and experience.

Talgro also houses India’s first online skills assessment platform (under the brand TRUEtest) with online career mentoring, counselling and scientific skills assessment. The platform has clocked over half-a-million registered users to date. Talgro’s executive coaching program focuses on enhancing and developing effective leaders and high-performing teams. Backed by an impressive team of over 300 mentors, including senior executives and C-suite leaders, Talgro's proprietary AI-driven technology ensures a 99% completion rate for all skilling courses, setting an industry benchmark.

Jagmohan Bhanver, Founder & CEO, Talgro, is widely recognized as Asia's first Master Coach and a pioneer in Executive Coaching in India. He was rated among the Top 5 Executive coaches in the world in 2021 by IHRA. He has positively impacted over 600 C-suite leaders through his expertise. Prior to Talgro, he achieved notable success with ventures like PeopleFirst and IIFM, a pioneering BFSI institute in India. Bhanver's illustrious career includes tenures at prestigious institutions such as Canon India, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, and HSBC. He is also a bestselling author with six books translated into multiple languages.

On the launch of Talgro, Jagmohan Bhanver says, “C-suite leaders are required to drive the organisational vision and enable a responsive market-driven organisation. It is essential for employers to invest in employee upskilling and reskilling in order to ensure that their people remain relevant and agile, thereby encouraging employee productivity and job satisfaction.”

Established in 2015 by Jagmohan Bhanver, Talgro was initially intended to be a social enterprise enabling employability and skilling through technology. Today, Talgro is India's premier LMS and skills assessment platform, revolutionising executive upskilling and reskilling. With a team of over 300 accomplished mentors, including senior executives and C-suite leaders, Talgro offers a diverse portfolio of more than 30 upskilling courses. The AI-driven Talgro Learning Management System (LMS-LXP) is powered by machine learning and predictive analytics, providing users with an unparalleled learning experience. As the pioneer of 'Made in India' digital education, Talgro is committed to democratise access to quality learning across the nation.

Website: https://www.talgro.com/

