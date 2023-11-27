Jagran Lakecity University's Bhopal Design Festival's 1st Edition Provides a Vital Platform to Showcase and Celebrate Design Excellence

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27: Jagran Lakecity University hosted the first-ever edition of the Bhopal Design Festival on 24th and 25th November 2023 in Bhopal. With a vibrant and thought-provoking programme of events, exhibitions, and installations, the festival provided a vital platform for designers and creative businesses to showcase their work. This year's edition fostered growth and excellence in the sector, building on the decade-long legacy and commitment of JLU to promoting and supporting Design, Media and Communication education.

The festival was convened and curated by the Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, JLU, Bhopal in partnership with the National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh, ImagineXp, Wizcraft, Filmmable, MESC, and Design Skills.

The crafts, creativity and creative pursuits in Central India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh have always been a success story and a powerhouse of Central India. Against this backdrop, the Bhopal Design Festival aspires to play a pivotal role in promoting the Design sector and positioning Bhopal as India's Design capital.

The two-day festival with the theme Metamorph-The Design Drift, showcased groundbreaking ideas and creative concepts that underscore the vital role of Design. Multiple masterclasses and student competitions were organized and major installations, exhibits and keynote panel sessions that highlight creativity & design, brought together renowned 12 creative leaders like Sonal Dabral, Pramod Gaikwad, Prof. Dhiraj Kumar, Director NID MP, Ekta Jafri, Alok Kumar, Sandeep Meher, Sunil Shukla, Vidhika Rohatagi, Pranshul Shukla, Amitabh Pandey and Nimesh Pilla.

Additionally, the annual JLU Ignited Mind Award was conferred on Sonal Dabral for a body of work which elevates our understanding of visual and communication craftmanship. His citation read that "his thinking and perspectives on how design and visual expression touches people embody the essence of accomplishment and serve as a testament to his dedication and contributions."

While addressing the audience during his keynote address, Sonal Dabral, Creative Consultant, Former Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South and South East Asia shared "When it comes to an idea, the biggest of inspiration will come from within and it is upon us, how we choose to connect and express that idea to the world."

The award ceremony was graced by Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU, Dr P.K Biswas, Vice-Chancellor, JLU, Prof. Dhiraj Kumar, Director NIDMP, Pankaj K. Das, Registrar, JLU, Professor Diwakar Shukla, Dean, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, other dignitaries, and students and faculty members of the university.

