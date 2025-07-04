Jagriti Dham Honours Our Caregivers: The Heroes Who Make Healing Possible

New Delhi [India], July 4: Jagriti Dham, a pioneering organisation dedicated to catering to both independent and assisted living needs, ensuring comfort, dignity, and a fulfilling lifestyle for its residents with 24/7 medical assistance and a wide array of amenities for holistic well-being, played a prominent role in two significant healthcare events in Kolkata this June: The Bengal Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I)’s 3rd Edition Nursing Conclave, themed “New Edge in Critical Care”, held on June 6, 2025, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) JOYEE 2025 – Recognition of Excellence for Caregivers, held on June 19, 2025.

Jagriti Dham’s active participation, particularly its engagement in insightful panel discussions and strategic networking sessions, underscored its commitment to advancing critical care practices and recognising the invaluable contributions of caregivers within the healthcare ecosystem. The organisation’s presence at these vital conclaves served to highlight its innovative approaches and dedicated efforts in shaping the future of healthcare for Senior Citizens in Bengal and beyond.

The BCC&I’s 3rd Edition Nursing Conclave on June 6, 2025, brought together an esteemed gathering of healthcare professionals, policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders to deliberate on the evolving landscape of critical care. With its focus on “New Edge in Critical Care”, the conclave explored cutting-edge technologies, best practices, and innovative strategies crucial for enhancing patient outcomes in critical situations. Mr Aninda Das, Vice President, Marketing from Jagriti Dham, held a panel discussion with renowned Doctors on “Senior Care in India: Evolving Nursing Roles in Elder Care”, sharing their expertise and insights on the role of compassionate care in critical settings, training initiatives for advanced critical care nursing, and integrating technology for improved patient monitoring.

Their contributions were met with keen interest, sparking engaging dialogues on the practical implementation of new approaches in real-world scenarios. The networking opportunities at the conclave proved invaluable for Jagriti Dham, the leading oldage home in Kolkata, fostering collaborations and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum.

Jagriti Dham continued its advocacy for healthcare excellence at the CII JOYEE 2025 – Recognition of Excellence for Caregivers on June 19, 2025. This unique initiative by CII aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the tireless dedication and profound impact of caregivers, often the unsung heroes of the healthcare system.

Following these two impactful events, Jagriti Dham also made a strong presence at HOPECON 2025, the fourth edition of the most sought-after National Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Medi-Educare Conference organised by KOLKATA NURTURE FOUNDATION, in association with UNI EDU HEALTH and Valmiki Healthcare, held between 27th and 29th June, 2025 at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

Jagriti Dham (www.jagritidham.com), the first IGBC-certified eldercare living facility in Eastern India, is an initiative led by Infinity Group. The project reflects a commitment to redefine senior living in India as the most luxurious senior citizen home in Kolkata.

