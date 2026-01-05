Jagriti Dham Participates in Santoor Ashram's Aikyam - Series 2 Supporting Budding Artists

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5: Santoor Ashram, a cultural NGO dedicated to empowering financially underprivileged student artists and founded by Santoor Maestro Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, successfully organised Aikyam - Series 2. This two-day classical music and performing arts program took place on the 2nd and 3rd of January 2026 at Uttam Mancha, Kolkata. The event was supported by Jagriti Dham, marking a meaningful collaboration that celebrated India's rich artistic heritage while nurturing the next generation of talent.

Aikyam, meaning unity, lived up to its name by bringing together legendary maestros and accomplished performers on a single platform. The program was conceptualised as a confluence of experience and aspiration, where established icons shared the stage with emerging talent, inspiring audiences and artists alike.

The two-day cultural extravaganza witnessed an overwhelming public response, with a packed auditorium and enthusiastic participation from music and art lovers across Kolkata. Jagriti Dham, widely recognised as the best old age home in Kolkata and a premier senior living community, actively participated in and supported the event, making it a deeply inclusive and emotionally enriching experience.

A key highlight of Aikyam - Series 2 was the recognition and felicitation of artists who showcased exceptional promise across music and dance genres. In a touching gesture, the renowned artists were felicitated by Jagriti Dham, reaffirming the organization's commitment to social responsibility, cultural preservation, and the encouragement of talent.

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and Founding Trustee of Jagriti Dham, remarked: "Aikyam - Series 2 is a wonderful example of how art fosters harmony and growth. Jagriti Dham is proud to support Santoor Ashram in empowering young artists and celebrating creativity rooted in our cultural values."

Another deeply moving moment of the program was the felicitation and honouring of Dr. Malaya Gangopadhyay, the most senior resident member of Jagriti Dham, by Padma Bhushan awardee Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, the globally acclaimed musician who invented and popularised the Mohan Veena. The gesture symbolised respect for wisdom, age, and lifelong contribution, resonating strongly with the audience.

Adding a special musical milestone to the event, Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya unveiled and presented a Signature Tune specially composed for Jagriti Dham. The soulful composition reflected the ethos of serenity, dignity, spirituality, and cultural richness that this premier senior residence represents. The presentation was met with warm appreciation and stood out as a memorable artistic tribute.

Beyond performances, the event fostered meaningful intergenerational interactions, where senior residents, young performers, and maestros connected beyond the stagesharing stories, blessings, and encouragement. Aikyam - Series 2 featured a stellar line-up of maestros and performers across classical music, vocal,

instrumental, and dance forms, creating an immersive cultural experience over two evenings. Each performance was thoughtfully curated to reflect harmony between tradition and contemporary expression.

Speaking about the festival, Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya said, "Aikyam is not just a concert series; it is a movement to unite generations, backgrounds, and artistic expressions. With Jagriti Dham's support, we were able to create a platform where young, underprivileged artists could share the stage with legends and feel recognized and valued."

The collaboration was also a proud moment for Jagriti Dham, which was deeply moved by the audience response and the enthusiastic involvement of its residents. The event reinforced the organization's philosophy of holistic livingwhere culture, community, and compassionate elderly care coexist. The success of Aikyam - Series 2 reaffirmed Santoor Ashram's role as a custodian of classical arts and Jagriti Dham's vision of enriching lives through purposeful cultural engagement.

About Santoor Ashram

Santoor Ashram is a registered NGO founded by Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, dedicated to the promotion of Indian classical music, mentoring financially backward and underprivileged young talents, and creating platforms that blend artistic excellence with social purpose.

About Jagriti Dham

Jagriti Dham is Kolkata's most luxurious senior living community, offering a lifestyle that blends comfort, dignity, culture, and community engagement for its residents.

