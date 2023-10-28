Jahan- Passport to a world of luxury and elegance

~ two days shopping festival on 28th and 29th October, 2023 at DLF Emporio, New Delhi~

New Delhi (India), October 28: Get ready for the most anticipated and coveted exhibition in North India, as Jahan returns with its grand 7th edition on the 28th and 29th of October, 2023, at the prestigious DLF Emporio in New Delhi.

Jahan is the result of an extraordinary collaboration between the esteemed houses of Carma and Jalsa, bringing you a curated collection of bespoke fashion, exquisite jewellery, and accessories.

Malvika Poddar, Founder, Carma and Timsy Anand, Founder Jalsa, with their extensive knowledge and expertise in the fashion and retail industry, are set to revolutionize your shopping experience. The name ‘Jahan,’ meaning ‘WORLD’ or ‘UNIVERSE’ in Persian, symbolizes their unwavering commitment to excellence, precision, and thoughtfulness in the realm of bespoke fashion.

At Jahan, we invite you to embark on a journey into the world of luxury, where every moment is a thrilling adventure.

This year’s event will feature notable participants, including renowned luminaries like Farah Khan, Raniwala, and Dabiri, alongside a captivating lineup of over 50 stalls. Join us for an unforgettable rendezvous with bespoke fashion and elegance at Jahan.

With over 30 years of unparalleled experience in luxury fashion retail from Carma, combined with the discerning eye of Jalsa, Jahan promises discerning buyers an exhibition of timeless beauty, refined design, and opulent style.

Date: 28th and 29th October, 2023

Time: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Venue: DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor