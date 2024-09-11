Jahankilla: Kapil Dev Calls it a Must-Watch Masterpiece at TIFF world premiere

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: In an exciting turn of events, Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer, has heaped praise on the highly anticipated film Jahankilla, that's been making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Kapil Dev's enthusiastic endorsement underscores the film's significant impact and emotional depth. "Fantastic, I never believed that Punjabi movies come with a theme, so I really enjoyed that," remarked the yesteryear ace Cricketer, highlighting the film's compelling narrative and relevance. He further added, "It's just a message to the young people. It's not necessary to go abroad for success. If you're back home, you can still get a good job and work for yourself," said Dev to famous journalist Faridoon Shahryar who also attended the premiere.

Jahankilla, directed by Vickey Kadam and produced by Howzatt Productions Ltd. in association with SVP Films, has captured hearts and minds with its powerful portrayal of bravery and societal contributions. The film, which is trending on Twitter in India, tells a gripping story of national integration and the empowerment of youth and women. It is a tribute to the relentless dedication of first responders who work tirelessly to keep our society safe.

Celebrated journalist Faridoon Shahryar echoed the film's excellence in his review, saying, "Honestly speaking, I was pleasantly surprised. I found this film to be very good. The most important thing in any work of art is the intention. If you have a good intention and passion, it turns out to be a great experience. It's an emotional rollercoaster, a story about first responders, and it portrays their vital role in safeguarding society in a very commendable way. Jobanpreet Singh and Gurbani Gill shine in their roles, and Vickey Kadam has done a fantastic job."

The movie's lead actress Gurbani Gill also graced the TIFF event and was overwhelmed to see her movie receiving so much love.

The film, alongside Gurbani Gill, stars a talented cast including Jobanpreet Singh, Jashn Kohli, Jeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Aulakh, Abhishek Saini, Parkash Gadhu, Ashish Duggal, Gurinder Makna, Jarnail Singh, and Satwant Kaur. The storyline focuses on the life of commandos and first responders, reflecting their courage and sacrifice. The name Jahankilla beautifully encapsulates the film's essence, with "Jahan" symbolizing life and valor, and "Killa" representing the fort where commandos are trained.

Jahankilla is not just a movie; it's a celebration of the spirit of our unsung heroes and a message of empowerment. With its theatrical release set for September 20th, this film is poised to make a profound impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor