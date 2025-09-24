Jain Housing Launches Jains Seven 77 in Perungudi: Move-in 6 Months with an Exclusive "Own Now, Pay in Installments" Plan for First 25 Buyers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Jains Seven 77, a landmark residential project that is set to redefine luxury living in Chennai's Perungudi. While epitomizing modern convenience and superior design, the project is also offering a highly beneficial payment plan exclusively for its first 25 bookings. Apartments are available in 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with all-inclusive prices starting from Rs 1.35 Crores.

"With Jains Seven 77, we've set out to deliver a truly unique and valuable proposition," said Mr. Sachin Mehta, Managing Director of Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd. "We are proud to offer an exclusive lake-view lifestyle with a fit-out completion anticipated in just six months, giving our customers the rare advantage of a quick handover and a clear path to home ownership."

Jains Seven 77 stands out as the only ready-to-occupy, lake-view apartment community in the OMR region. This unique selling proposition gives residents a rare opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle of lakeside tranquility combined with the convenience of urban living. The project is part of a larger, elite residential community in Perungudi, comprising 906 apartments, fostering a sense of community and security among residents.

To provide a significant financial advantage, Jain Housing has introduced an exclusive "Own Now, Pay in Installments Until Handover" plan. This limited-time offer is available only to the first 25 customers. Under this beneficial plan, buyers can secure their dream home with an initial payment of 30%. Following this, a manageable 1% of the property value is paid each month for the next five months. The remaining 65% balance is due only at the time of property handover, allowing buyers to comfortably manage their finances while the home is being completed. This unique structure provides unparalleled financial flexibility and peace of mind.

The design philosophy behind Jains Seven 77 prioritizes open space, privacy, and functionality. The development is spread across a spacious five-acre landscape, with an impressive 65% of the total area designated as open space. The apartments themselves are designed for maximum living comfort, with a 70% carpet area, a significant and beneficial metric that few other developers offer. Each unit is also 100% Vaastu-compliant, ensuring harmony and a positive energy flow.

The apartments at Jain's Seven 77 are built with specific design considerations. The spacious 2 BHK units are approximately 1,100 sq. ft., while the luxury 3 BHK apartments, which include two separate living areas, span 1,650 sq. ft. Standard features across all units include smart home technology, large vitrified tile flooring, and a standard false ceiling in the living and dining areas. Premium fittings are installed in all bathrooms. The project provides a range of over 80 amenities for residents.

About Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd:

Founded in 1987, Jain Housing has delivered 171 landmark projects and is currently developing 25 ongoing and 22 upcoming ventures across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore. With nearly four decades of trust and excellence, the brand continues to shape urban skylines with innovative, customer-first developments.

Jains Seven 77 isn't just an address it's where lakeside tranquility meets city convenience, offering residents the rare chance to live spaciously, stylishly, and seamlessly connected to Chennai's most dynamic hub.

For more information, visit www.jainhousing.com or contact us at +91 99400 16111.

