JAIN International Residential School releases its Vacancy List for Cambridge and IB Board Curricula for classes 8, 9 and 11th standards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Ranked No.1 boarding residential school, has released its remaining vacancy list, for the Cambridge and IB Boards curricula, for the upcoming academic year.

As the demand for quality education continues to rise, JIRS is offering a unique opportunity for students to enroll in its esteemed Cambridge Board curriculum for 8th and 9th grades and the International Baccalaureate Board (IB) curriculum for the 11th grade.

Both the Cambridge and IB boards are globally recognized boards and known for their rigorous academic standards and comprehensive approach to learning, preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.

The curricula are designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required to thrive internationally too, if a student chooses to study abroad in foreign universities.

The JIRS approach, coupled with the curriculum studies, integrates practical concepts with academic excellence, fostering entrepreneurial thinking and leadership qualities which helps to shape the students for their future ahead.

Why choose JIRS JAIN International Residential School?

JIRS, with a legacy of 25 years, stands out for its commitment to providing a balanced education that nurtures academic excellence, character development, and extracurricular involvement. The school's state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and a supportive residential environment ensure that students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for future challenges.

How to Apply

Prospective students and parents interested in learning more about the Cambridge Board and IB Boards and availability of seats at JIRS, can visit the school by taking a prior appointment, attend the counseling sessions with the management and take a tour of the sprawling 350+ Acre campus as well.

Alternatively they can log on to the official website at www.jirs.ac.in or contact the admissions office at +91 78998 88099. The school offers comprehensive support throughout the admissions process, including virtual tours and personalized consultations.

