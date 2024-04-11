JAIN International Residential School to host its Open House and Webinar sessions for both Parents and Students alike

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: The JAIN International Residential School will host its first round of Open House on 13th April 2024 for parents and students interested in joining the residential school. The day-long planned session starts at 9 AM and concludes at 6 PM on the respective day.

The Webinar will be divided into two sessions on the 14th of April 2024, catering to different grade levels, ensuring a comprehensive and focused session. The morning session, starting from 10:30 am to 12 pm is designed for parents and students from the 5th to 8th grade, while the evening session would be from 1 pm to 2:30 pm for the 9th -12th grade students. The session at JIRS campus will start with a brief about JIRS and its rich 25-year legacy.

JIRS believes in experiencing the campus in real-time, through the curated guided tour for a better understanding of the school and its facilities. However, after a long campus tour having a sumptuous meal prepared by professional chefs, would be the order of the day and a good time for more conversations with the others present on the campus. For the parents or students who have any queries regarding the curriculum, the school authorities have organized special interactive sessions with the faculties or the authorities for a clear vision.

The webinar, on the other hand, provides an opportunity for parents and students to interact with the Principal, COO, and the members of Executive Council. This allows them to discuss and clear any questions or doubts they may have regarding the school, amenities, facilities, security measures, lodging and boarding arrangements, sports facilities, and admission process at JIRS.

For those who are keen on all-round activities or seeking exposure in a particular field, JIRS always aims at nurturing and providing them with an enriching dynamic environment. This helps the children to learn and grow into strong individual personalities.

JIRS Open House is designed in a way where parents and students get to spend a day at the campus along with the authorities and get a glimpse of the life that the child will experience in the residential school. The webinar, however, will include sessions on topics such as adjusting to life in a residential school, achieving academic excellence at JIRS, students' clubs, and extracurricular activities. Additionally, there will be a detailed discussion overview of a day at JIRS as well.

"We are thrilled to host the Open house & webinar at JIRS, offering prospective parents and students a glimpse into the vibrant community and enriching educational experience at JIRS," said Sanjay Tiwari, Principal, JAIN International Residential School. "This event underscores our commitment to transparency and providing all necessary information to ensure families make informed decisions about their child's education."

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new-age, and ambitious co-educational boarding institutions in India. It has over 700 students schooled from CBSE, IBDP & Cambridge International. Inspired by the transformative mission, the co-educational residential school serves a diverse group of students. The school has a full-fledged sports program having 20+ sports disciplines with professional coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base.

Set in a lush green campus in Bengaluru which is modelled on the traditional Gurukul setting. Fused with cutting-edge modern infrastructure facilities, JIRS creates an atmosphere of creativity, innovativeness, and intellectual independence that trains the students to be aspirational, courageous, and go-getters leading and shaping them into icons of tomorrow.

To know more, please visit: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

For more information, please contact:

Ishita Sandhir, +91 9783896447

Ishita.Sandhir@kaizzencomm.com

