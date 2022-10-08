Jainam Broking brings together investing stalwarts, investors at Wealth Fest 1.0

a one-stop destination for all financial services, brought together investing stalwarts, market experts, and investors at Wealth Fest 1.0, its first-of-a-kind investment event in Surat on Saturday.

The unique event provided the participants with an opportunity to directly interact with the investing stalwarts and practitioners and benefit from their unique insights and knowledge of the stock markets.

"It is our privilege to be hosting Wealth Fest 1.0 in Surat and are thankful to the industry leaders and experts for gracing the event with their presence. We are also thankful to all the market enthusiasts and investors for their participation and for making Wealth Fest 1.0 a big success. The market experience and understanding we have amidst us in the form of our market stalwarts is unbelievable and I am confident we will all learn a lot from them," Milan Parikh, Co-founder and Managing Director of Jainam Broking, said in the welcome address.

Wealth Fest 1.0 brought together five elite speakers - Rajeev Thakkar, Director & CIO of PPFAS Mutual Fund, Vivek Mashrani, Founder of Technofunda Ventures, Ishmohit Arora, Co-founder of Intrinsic Compounding, Tejas Jariwala, Research Head at Jainam Broking, and Arvind Kothari, Founder of Niveshaay.

The elite speakers shared their insights into diverse topics such as controllable variables in investments, effectively screening companies to find consistent compounders, key to wealth creation, scuttlebutt in investing, and Do It Yourself investing. The speakers noted the numerous investment avenues available to investors in today's age but stressed the need to stick to the basics. They cautioned against investing in stocks on the basis of random gossip or market tips and advised doing due diligence before investing any money.

More than 1,000 persons participated in the day-long event and benefited from the unique insights and knowledge of the market stalwarts. They also got a rare chance to have one-on-one talks with industry experts, network with the other participants, and learn about new investment opportunities.

As many as ten companies also participated in an exhibition alongside the main event at the Platinum hall at Surat International and Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sarsana, and showcased various products and offerings.

Jarvis was the Title Partner of Wealth Fest 1.0 and Stocktwits was the title co-title partner. CDSL was the platinum partner.

