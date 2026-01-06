Jaipur-Based AdTech Firm AdCounty Helps Indian Brands Scale with Smarter Media Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: Founded in 2017, AdCounty Media India Limited, based in Jaipur, has established itself as a leading player in driving technological and data-driven innovation for both Indian and international companies to navigate the complex world of digital advertising. From its beginnings as a mobile-focused ad network, AdCounty Media has developed into an integrated BrandTech organization offering a complete suite of digital marketing and ad products.

A Foundation of Innovation and Growth

AdCounty Media was founded by a group of entrepreneurial thinkers led by Aditya Jangid (Chairman & Managing Director) and Chandan Garg (Managing Director), along with co-founders Abbhinav R. Jain, Delphin Varghese and Kumar Saurav.

The firm has grown rapidly since its launch, reaching over 30 countries in key markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.

In July 2025, the company entered a significant development phase with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) where it was oversubscribed by 273 times. This incredible level of interest from investors shows the strong market willingness to embrace AdCounty's scalable, asset-light business model and its potential for consistent profitability.

Smarter Media Solutions for Modern Brands

The two main areas of expertise for AdCounty Media are AdTech and Digital Marketing. Using their proprietary tools and in-house platforms, they provide brands with the ability to find, segment, target, and retain their best customers.

Their proprietary AdTech includes:

BidCounty (Live)- An AI-powered in-house DSP for programmatic advertising on mobile web, CTV & DOOH

OPSIS Pro (Live)- The first mobile-first Performance Advertising and Revenue Optimization tool, designed specifically for high-value user acquisition

iSearch Ads (Under development; launch targeted for January 2026)- Apple Search Ads management and optimization platform enabling keyword-led app discovery, campaign automation and performance-driven user acquisition across the Apple ecosystem.

Genwin (Under development; launch targeted for mid-2026)- Lead generation platform leveraging custom audiences, brand-safe PPC campaigns, and direct response optimization to generate qualified leads across business verticals

SeeTV (Under development; launch targeted for Q3 2026)- Targeted CTV advertising solutions, creating Shoppable Ads for reaching 30 million households through the Apple ecosystem

Driving Scalability and Performance

AdCounty uses a results-oriented strategy for their advertising campaigns by creating a direct connection between revenue and measurable performance metrics, including but not limited to the number of leads generated, number of products purchased, and number of app installs.

They have a wide range of clients across multiple verticals such as FinTech, Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), partnering with leading brands such as Zepto, Sharechat, Fi Money, and PolicyBazaar.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AdTech

AdCounty's recent appointment of Imran Khan Niazi as Chief Technology Officer reinforces the company's commitment to enhancing its technology capabilities through the development of AI-enhanced targeting and an expandable infrastructure.

As India transitions to an increasingly self-sufficient and digitally led economy, AdCounty Media serves as a showcase for Indian-developed innovation, laying the foundation for building better and safer digital experiences for brands in the future.

