Jaipur Indians Clinch RPL Title with Thrilling 5-Wicket Victory Over Jodhpur Sunrisers in Epic Final Showdown

RCA President, Vaibhav Gehlot awards the trophy to Shubham Garhwal, the winning captain of Jaipur Indians

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14: In the thrilling finale of the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL), hosted by the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) at the majestic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Jaipur Indians emerged victorious over the Jodhpur Sunrisers by a margin of 5 wickets. The stadium was packed with thousands of enthusiastic spectators who eagerly gathered to witness this high-stakes match. Jaipur Indians’ captain, Shubham Garhwal, won the crucial toss and elected to put the opposition into bat first. Jodhpur Sunrisers, in their innings, managed to post a total of 168 runs on the scoreboard, albeit at the expense of losing all their wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In response, the Jaipur Indians displayed remarkable skill and determination as they successfully chased down the target, ultimately clinching the championship by reaching a total of 171 runs with one over and five balls to spare.

One of the standout moments in the match was Abhijeet Tomar’s remarkable performance for the Jodhpur Sunrisers. He displayed his extraordinary batting prowess by crafting a brilliant inning, accumulating an impressive 58 runs in just 35 deliveries. Tomar’s display included a dazzling array of 5 boundaries and 3 towering sixes, leaving spectators in awe of his batting prowess.

As the toss was conducted, the prestigious presence of RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot, Vice President Shakti Singh, Secretary Bhavani Samota, Treasurer Rampal Sharma, Joint Secretary Rajesh Bhadana, Executive Member Farooq Ahmed, and Sawai Madhopur District Cricket Association Secretary Dr. Sumit Garg graced the occasion.

When it came to the batting performance of the Jodhpur Sunrisers, Abhijeet Tomar’s dynamic display took center stage. He blazed his way to 58 runs, achieving this feat through a combination of 3 mighty sixes and 5 elegant boundaries in just 35 deliveries. The rest of the Sunrisers’ batting order contributed as follows: Devesh Agarwal scored 18 runs from 19 balls, Anshul Garhwal managed 7 runs from 8 deliveries, Bharat Sharma added 33 runs from 25 balls, Shubham Sharma contributed 2 runs from 3 balls, Hemat Joshi chipped in with 1 run from 3 balls, Anirudh Chauhan contributed 10 runs from 9 balls, Rahul Chahar added 17 runs from 10 deliveries, Abhimanyu Lamba scored 7 runs from 4 balls, Sangram Singh made a quickfire 6 runs from 2 balls, and Ajayraj Singh remained unbeaten with 6 runs from 3 deliveries.

Jaipur Indians’ bowler, Shubham Garhwal, showcased his lethal bowling prowess, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake as he claimed an impressive tally of 5 wickets, conceding only 32 runs during his four-over spell.

In the batting department, the Jaipur Indians’ lineup unfolded as follows: Sumit Godara managed a solitary run from 5 deliveries, while Shoaib Khan displayed his prowess with a brisk 31 runs from 19 balls. The star of the innings, Divya Gajraj, delivered a stunning performance by notching up an impressive 93 runs from 67 deliveries. Shubham Garhwal, who excelled with the ball earlier, also contributed significantly with the bat, accumulating 30 runs from just 20 balls. Mukal Chaudhary contributed 6 runs from 6 deliveries, and Manav Suthar remained scoreless. Rohit Khichad, displaying nerves of steel, remained unbeaten with 5 runs off just 2 balls, ultimately securing the victory for his team with a timely boundary.

The electrifying atmosphere at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur was further ignited by a live dance performance featuring the renowned artists Mika Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and the King United Group during the RPL final. Their captivating performances left the people of Jaipur enthralled and compelled them to join in the festivities, dancing in celebration of the event. Mika Singh and Sonam Bajwa added to the euphoria by touring the ground in a cart, encouraging and congratulating the passionate sports enthusiasts.

In the grand culmination of the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL), a spectacle unfolded at the illustrious Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as the stage was set for a high-stakes showdown between the formidable Jaipur Indians and the determined Jodhpur Sunrisers. The event drew the undivided attention of ardent sports enthusiasts and captivated the hearts of spectators from far and wide.

The evening took on vibrant hues as Mika Singh took center stage during the RPL final match, enthralling the sports aficionados of Jaipur with his melodious rendition of “Mast Kalandar.” Mika Singh ignited a fire of energy in the crowd, making them groove to a medley of chart-toppers including “Sawan,” “Ladki Winked,” “Jumme Ki Raat Hai,” “Pyaar Ki Pungi,” “Moza Hi Moza,” “Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janabe Aali,” and “Mein Tera Hero.” Singh, a Punjabi icon, connected deeply with his fans by performing a spirited Bhangra alongside his drummers on the field. Born as Amrik Singh on June 10, 1977, in Durgapur, West Bengal, he is the youngest among eight siblings, consisting of two daughters and six sons. Mika and his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, drew inspiration from their father, Ajmer Singh, a proficient classical musician who had been singing kirtans at the Patna Sahib Gurdwara since their childhood.

Sonam Bajwa, another star performer, graced the stage with her mesmerizing presence. She charmed the audience with her rendition of “Oh Kudi Mainu Kahindi” and engaged in lively banter, gifting juttis, bangles, and a metaphorical “bangla” (house) to the crowd. The energy soared as she performed to songs like “Janda Akkh Dene Maar Ve Zaalim” and “Dil Vich Bajadi Guitar Ve Zaalim.” Sonam’s vivacious performance resonated with the audience as she crossed rivers, both literally and metaphorically, embodying the spirit of unity and celebration. Sonam Bajwa, a multi-talented artist, has left her mark in Punjabi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema and was a participant in the 2012 Femina Miss India pageant. Her portrayal of the leading female role in the 2014 Punjabi blockbuster “Punjab 1984” further solidified her position in the film industry.

The live dance performance by the King United Group was met with thunderous applause from the audience. The group’s electrifying choreography was synchronized with the beats of songs like “Main Lad Jana” and “Main Lad Jana Hai Lahu Mein Ek Chingari Zid Se Junoon Tak Hai Jaana.” The Kings United Group, hailing from Vasai, Maharashtra, is a prominent Indian hip-hop dance ensemble that secured victory in NBC’s World of Dance competition and achieved third place in the World Hip Hop Dance Championships. The group is under the artistic direction of Emmy Award nominee Suresh Mukund, born on December 24, 1987.

As Mika Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and the King United Group enthralled the audience, the charismatic anchor, Karishma Kotak, added to the fervor of the evening. The crowd’s unwavering support for their respective teams, expressed with cheers and fervent enthusiasm, resonated throughout the stadium. It was a night of grandeur, entertainment, and sporting spirit as the Jaipur Indians and the Jodhpur Sunrisers geared up to face each other in the final showdown of the RPL League.

RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot and his dedicated team have orchestrated the seamless organization of the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL), achieving resounding success. The prestigious RPL, endorsed by former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador, marks a significant milestone in the world of cricket.

President Vaibhav Gehlot expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing that the RCA has brilliantly executed matches featuring six formidable teams, drawing talent from every corner of the district. Through this fiercely competitive platform, emerging talents will be given the opportunity to shine and bring glory not only to their state but also to the nation.

Jaipur’s sports enthusiasts are ablaze with excitement over the RPL matches, where six teams hailing from different regions of Rajasthan are fervently competing. The inclusion of players from every district adds a rich and diverse flavor to the league.

The grand finale of the Rajasthan Premier League culminated at the illustrious Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, serving as a fitting conclusion to a spectacular 12-day extravaganza. The six teams, namely Jaipur Indians, Jodhpur Sunrisers, Bhilwara Bulls, Janbaz Kota Challengers, Udaipur Lake City, and Sikar Shekhawati Soldiers, showcased their mettle in a total of 19 exhilarating matches. Nine of these contests unfolded at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, while the remaining ten electrifying encounters unfolded at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan Premier League opened with a grandiose ceremony in Jodhpur on the 27th of August, featuring a dazzling performance by actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside the melodious tunes of singer Kanika Kapoor. The event reached new heights of excitement when the renowned singer Ravinder Upadhyay serenaded the audience with a captivating song inspired by the RPL theme. The stadium resounded with thunderous applause and jubilant cheers as these artists dazzled the crowd.

The RPL spectacle in Jodhpur featured another stellar presentation, with actress Urvashi and singer Pranjal delivering a spellbinding dance performance. Singer Pranjal extended warm greetings to the people of Jodhpur, while actress Urvashi embarked on a thrilling tour of the ground, much to the delight of the spectators. The RPL debut indeed left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who witnessed it.

