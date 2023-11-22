Jaipur Rugs bags another International Award for Dubai Store

PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 22: Jaipur Rugs, a global leader in luxury hand-knotted carpets, elated to accomplish a new milestone by winning the identity Design Awards 2023 in the Public Space category on November 15. The award ceremony took place at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, where Jaipur Rugs' won the award for its recently opened showroom at Alserkal Avenue.

The award ceremony hosted at Palazzo Versace Dubai saw eminent gathering of design enthusiasts, industry leaders, and notable guests who witnessed Jaipur Rugs being honored for its exceptional commitment. The award highlights Jaipur Rugs dedication for pushing boundaries of design and creativity in the world of design and interior.

Jaipur Rugs showroom at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai has captivated visitors with its exquisite collection of hand-knotted carpets and rugs, showcasing the blend of traditional and contemporary design. The space reflects the brand's core values of craftsmanship, quality, and artistic expression.

According to "Yogesh Chaudhary", Director, Jaipur Rugs, said "Receiving the identity Award for the Most Beautiful Public Space is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honored to be recognized among the best in the industry and proud to have our showroom at Alserkral Avenue Dubai, acknowledged as a pinnacle of design innovation. I would also like to congratulate Pallavi Dean for her dedication and ideation for making this a must visit place."

This recognition comes as Jaipur Rugs continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of interior design. The brand remains dedicated to providing customers with not only exceptional handcrafted products but also inspiring spaces that celebrate the artistry of traditional craftsmanship

According to Pallavi Dean Founder, Creative Director, Roar "It's truly gratifying to receive recognition for the project that has been a labor of love over the past year. The acknowledgment in the premier public space in the Middle East is a validation of the fact that Jaipur Rugs is more than just a retail carpet showroom. Our space has evolved into a versatile setting, frequently serving as a backdrop for fashion photoshoots, events, and panel discussions".

"From its inception, it was conceived as an ecosystem to celebrate artistry, craftsmanship, and the creative community at large. This recognition stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts we've invested alongside our client" she further adds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor