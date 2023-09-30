Jaipur Rugs Unveils Rug Utsav, 2023: A Celebration of Artistry, Craftsmanship, and Education

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30: Jaipur Rugs, the renowned leader in handmade rug manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated 2023 edition of its annual Rug Utsav, commenced from September 27th. This year, Rug Utsav promises an extraordinary experience for customers, combining exclusive discounts on a wide array of rug categories, interactive sessions with talented weavers, and a heartfelt initiative to support education through the JR Meritorious Scholarship Program.

Customers are invited to explore a world of exquisite craftsmanship with exclusive discounts on Dhurries, Hand Tufted, Handloom and Hand Knotted and Manchaha Collection: For the very first time, much-acclaimed select Manchaha collection from Jaipur Rugs will be available at special discounted prices, allowing customers to own pieces of artisanal excellence.

Jaipur Rugs extends a warm invitation to customers to engage in a unique journey by interacting with our skilled weavers. At various Jaipur Rugs stores, you can immerse yourself in the art of rug making and even try your hand at tufting under the expert guidance of rural craftsmen. Customers to be offered with discounts ranging from 10% to a generous 80% across diverse range of rug categories.

It is a rare moment for connoisseurs to own rugs made using the 2500 years-old weaving traditions at discounted prices and do good while doing that. These rugs are designed with attention to sustainability and design, making them the original Indian rug with a contemporary twist.

At Jaipur Rugs, we have always prioritized the pursuit of happiness and bringing light to the lives of our weavers. This year, we take our commitment further by contributing a portion of the Rug Utsav proceeds to the JR Meritorious Scholarship Program Says Mr. Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs.

“This groundbreaking initiative will sponsor the education of deserving Meritorious students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement by securing more than 75% marks in their board examinations. Through this program, we aspire to provide these young talents with opportunities to advance their careers and realize their full potential”, he further adds.

The 2023 Utsav Rug Festival is a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and education. Join us from September 27th to explore our stunning rug collections, engage with our weavers, and make a significant contribution to the education of deserving students. For more information and to avail of these offers, please visit our website www.jaipurrugs.com or stop by one of our Jaipur Rugs stores near you.

