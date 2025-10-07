Jaipur to host Rajasthan DigiFest in association with TiE Global Summit, spotlighting sustainable innovation in the AI age

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: The curtain-raiser for the Rajasthan DigiFest in association with TiE Global Summit 2026, which will be hosted by the Government of Rajasthan in Jaipur from 4-6 January 2026 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), was held in New Delhi today.

The event was held in the presence of Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister for Industries, IT, Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India, Dr Saurabh Srivastava, Padma Shri, Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi and Dr. Ravi Kumar Surpur, Secretary and Commissioner IT&C, Government of Rajasthan, along with several start-up founders, industry leaders and TiE dignitaries.

The summit is built around the pillars of Technology, Growth and Sustainability.

It is being held in a non-metro city for the first time, underscoring Rajasthan's emergence as a hub for technology, innovation, and startups. With the theme "Sustainable Entrepreneurship in the AI Age - Innovation, Impact & Inclusion", the Summit will highlight transformative sectors including AI/ML, FinTech, AgriTech, AR/VR, MediaTech, PropTech, Sustainability, and Higher Education Partnerships.

Remarking on the momentous occasion, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister for Industries, IT, Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Rajasthan said, "Rajasthan is a land that has had a long history of courage, creativity and resilience. We now aim to move from soil and sand to silicon and software. With several new policies, our government is aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. So, I welcome all of you not only to the Rajasthan DigiFest that we are hosting in 2026, but also to do business in Rajasthan."

Dr. Ravi Kumar Surpur, Secretary and Commissioner IT&C, Government of Rajasthan said, "The Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building a digitally empowered, inclusive, and future-ready Rajasthan. It is a vision that ensures we are not only ready for tomorrow, but we are building today with responsibility and abundant opportunity for all. Rajasthan, with its rich cultural heritage and growing digital infrastructure, is fully aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. Our focus is on digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable development to propel Rajasthan into the forefront of India's development".

Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Convener and Chair, TiE Global Summit 2026 stated, "Rajasthan has created a conducive ecosystem for where innovation is nurtured, and talent is celebrated. With participation from across the globe, we aim to create a platform that celebrates entrepreneurship while driving meaningful partnerships and impact."

The event will bring together 10,000+ entrepreneurs, 500+ investors, 100+ global speakers, and 200+ startups from over 30 countries. The Summit will feature a Global Investor Meet, Startup Showcase and Pitch Sessions, the TiE Women Global semi-finals and finals, the TiE University finals, Gaming hackathon, Film Festival and the TGS 100 competition for India's most investable startups. Alongside government-industry dialogues, delegates will have opportunities for networking, investor-startup speed meets, hands-on workshops, and curated tours that spotlight Jaipur's innovation ecosystem and cultural heritage.

iStart Rajasthan - A Model for India's Startup Growth

The driving force behind Rajasthan's entrepreneurial transformation is iStart Rajasthan, the flagship startup initiative of the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C).

Since its inception, iStart has redefined how states nurture innovationcreating a robust ecosystem that provides seed funding, incubation, mentorship, policy support, and market access to startups across sectors.

With over 6,500+ registered startups, Bhamashah Techno HubIndia's largest incubatorand an expanding network of innovation hubs, Rajasthan today stands among India's top states for startup growth and digital governance.

Through forward-looking policies, digital empowerment programs, and youth-centric initiatives, the DoIT&C has positioned the State as a national role model in enabling entrepreneurship, frontier technology adoption, and public-private collaboration.

Hosting TGS 2026 in Jaipur is a testament to Rajasthan's progressive vision under the iStart Rajasthan bannera bold step towards connecting the State's innovators with global investors, mentors, and technology leaders.

About TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs)

Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, education, incubation, and funding.

With 63+ chapters in 16+ countries, 15,000+ members, and 3,000+ charter members who are global business leaders, investors, and innovators, TiE is a cornerstone of the global startup movement.

About TiE Global Summit (TGS)

The TiE Global Summit (TGS) is TiE Global's flagship annual event, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the globe.

Previous editions have been hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dubai, and Singapore. Each year, TGS serves as a global confluence of ideas, innovation, and investments, providing startups access to world-class networks, funding, and mentorship.

