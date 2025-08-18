Jaipur Watch Company Unveils Its New Flagship Boutique at MI Road - At the Gateway to The Pink City

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18: Jaipur Watch Company, India's premier bespoke watchmaker, proudly announces the opening of its new flagship store at the heart of Jaipur's heritage zone- MI Road.

Located at the threshold of the historic walled city, the new boutique is a seamless blend of timeless craftsmanship and the regal heritage that defines Jaipur Watch Company. This prime location on MI Road - one of Jaipur's most iconic thoroughfares - offers locals and travelers an immersive luxury experience at the very doorstep of the Pink City.

The newly launched store has been meticulously designed to reflect the brand's legacy of curating rare and meaningful timepieces - from watches embedded with ancient coins and postage stamps to limited-edition collections celebrating Indian royalty, history, and artistry.

"We are thrilled to expand our retail footprint in our home city, especially at such a symbolic and strategic location," said Gaurav Mehta, Founder of Jaipur Watch Company. "MI Road is not just a commercial hub but the entrance to Jaipur's soul. It feels only natural for our next chapter to begin here."

The boutique will showcase the brand's full range, including its celebrated Coin Watches, Royal Baagh Collection, and custom bespoke offerings for connoisseurs who seek storytelling on their wrists.

With this launch, Jaipur Watch Company strengthens its commitment to luxury watchmaking rooted in Indian culture, while providing a world-class retail experience to customers in Jaipur and beyond.

Store Details

Jaipur Watch Company

317, Mirza Ismail Road, Opp. Suryamahal, Jaipur 302001, Rajasthan

About Jaipur Watch Company

Founded in 2013 by Gaurav Mehta, Jaipur Watch Company is India's first bespoke watch brand, known for its elegant timepieces that blend age-old Indian artistry with contemporary watchmaking. From rare coins to miniature paintings, each creation is thoughtfully designed to be a wearable piece of history crafted with purpose, precision, and pride.

